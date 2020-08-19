ROCKTON—Armed with two of the top swimmers in the NIC-10 and a talented surrounding cast, the Hononegah girls swimming team is hoping to challenge rival Boylan for NIC-10 supremacy this fall.
The Indians received an outstanding freshman season from Gracie Colvin, who qualified for the IHSA State Swimming Meet in the 100-backstroke. Senior Elena Kitzman was the NIC-10 champion in the 100-butterfly and finished third in the 200-individual medley.
The Indians finished second in the conference to the Titans last season, and coach Brian McGuire believes the team has a chance to win the crown...that is, if a champion is to be named.
Like all area sports that are participating in the fall, swimming’s outlook is a bit upside down.
There will be no conference tournament, though the NIC-10 will keep active standings during season-long dual meets. McGuire said it’s very likely there won’t be a state tournament at the end of the rainbow to pursue, either.
“There are definitely some things we aren’t used to and will have to adjust to,” McGuire said. “But more than anything, I’m just glad we are going to be able to compete in some fashion. Even though there’s been some frustration with the IHSA and the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Hononeagah administration has been great to work with.”
One of the issues the administration had to approve was McGuire’s decision to keep all 35 swimmers that went out for this year’s team.
“I didn’t want to cut anyone, and that has made it a little more of a challenge for us to hold practices,” McGuire said. “Right now, the guidelines state that we can have only one swimmer per lane, and when we swim at North Pointe, we are allotted five lanes. So we have seven groups of five kids that we’re working with on a daily basis.
“Right now, it’s not as big of an issue because we can go in the morning, afternoon and night with the groups. We’ll start at 5:30 in the morning and sometimes not be out of the pool until nine at night. But the parents have been incredibly understanding, and the kids are just glad to be back in the pool.”
In a normal year, McGuire would be looking for across the board improvement in swim times from last season. That’s not necessarily the case this season, even when the Indians lost just three seniors from last year’s team.
“A lot of these kids were able to find time to get in the pool, especially by the summer,” McGuire said. “But in a lot of cases, it’s just not as much time as normal. So really what I’m hoping for is to do well relative to the teams we are competing in, as opposed to competing with times from last year. And, like every year, I’m hoping we are swimming are best at the end of the season.”
McGuire said the meets themselves will feature a different look as well.
“There are going to be no relay races this year,” McGuire said. “They are replacing those with 100-meter individual medleys and a 50-meter race with each stroke. The girls are actually really excited about the IM race because it’s just a fun event.”
The Indians open their season Thursday with a dual meet at Auburn.