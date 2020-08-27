ROCKFORD, Ill.—The Hononegah girls swimming team will find out if they defeated Auburn in the first NIC-10 dual meet of the season in two days.
Such is life in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indians bested the Knights 99-993 in the swimming portion of the meet, but it won’t be until Saturday when they learn if the outcome stands, or if the Knights’ divers were able to overcome the small deficit.
“It’s a weird way to do things for sure,” Hononegah swimming coach Bryan McGuire said. “It would be a lot better if the diving was earlier or at least on the same day, so you’d know if you won or not. But I’m proud of the way the girls swam, especially after so little time in the pool.”
Sophomore Gracie Colvin, a state qualifier in her freshman season, got her sophomore campaign off to a solid start with a pair of first-place finishes, and missed out on a third by less than a second.
Colvin won the 50-backstroke and the 50-freestyle while placing a close second behind Auburn senior Ali Cushing in the 100-freestyle.
The Indians also got a solid day from senior Elena Kitzman, who placed second in the 100 and 200-IM, along with the 100-backstroke.
“When you’re in a dual meet like this, it’s all about matchups,” McGuire said. “Times don’t matter at all. You’re just looking to get your hand on the wall first. So you try and figure out where they are strong, or not as strong, and line your people up accordingly. We knew that Gracie and Elena were going to have to swim against Cushing, and they did a really nice job.”
McGuire said Colvin, Brooke Dagefoerde and Megan Franklin played a key role in the victory.
“Our three backstrokers really saved our butts,” McGuire said. “They placed 1-2-3 in those races, and that’s really what allowed us to win. Megan really deserves a lot of credit. She put the most work in out of anyone today.”
Spectators were not allowed in the facility, which felt more like a sauna than a pool for the 90-minute meet.
“It was definitely weird not looking up and seeing my family and friends there cheering for me,” Kitzman said. “But I think we did a really good job as a team of making a lot of noise and cheering everyone on.”
Kitzman, like Colvin, has experienced the IHSA State Meet. While it’s still up in the air if that meet is going to be held, Kitzman said there’s still plenty to shoot for.
“First of all, I’m just really happy I’m getting to have a senior season,” Kitzman said. “And if there’s not a state meet, they are talking about maybe doing a regional meet, so I really hope that happens. Right now, we’re just focusing on trying to win a conference championship, and the way to do that this year is by winning dual meets.”
Colvin and Kitzman both said the mid-race routine was a big change.
“Gracie and I like to go behind the blocks about 10 minutes before our race starts,” Kitzman said. “We listen to music, stretch and just get into that zone. Here, we our sitting the entire time, and just go up to the blocks and start the race. That was an adjustment for sure.”
Colvin said she was pleased with the results of Thursday’s meet.
“I felt good out there,” Colvin said. “I think I could have taken my races out a little harder, but we are just getting back into it and learning how to race again.”