Hononegah swimmer Gracie Colvin, center, is embraced by her mom, Carrie, while her dad, Jeff, looks on after her official signing on Tuesday.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROCKTON—Girls swimming head coach Brian McGuire said he can count on one hand the number of practices senior Gracie Colvin has missed in her four years at Hononegah.

It’s that work ethic, combined with her sheer athleticism and stellar academics, that led Colvin to signing her letter of intent to the University of Arkansas on Tuesday afternoon.

