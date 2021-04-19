ROSCOE—Hononegah spotted visiting Sycamore a two-run lead Monday, but it sure didn’t last long.
The Indians (2-0) took the lead with a five-spot in the bottom of the first and went on to post a 14-4 non-conference victory at Swanson Stadium.
Head coach Dan Bohn’s squad collected 14 hits and polished off the Spartans in five innings by the 10-run rule. Five of those hits were for extra bases, including home runs by winning pitcher Sierra Armstrong and freshman Danielle Franz.
Starter Braxton Brown experienced some control issues so Armstrong came on to retire the final batter in the second inning and allow only one unearned run over the final three innings. She allowed only two hits and one walk with three strikeouts.
In the Hononegah first, Amanda Williams walked with one out and scored on a double by Kendall Johnson. An out later, Allie Clutter drove in a run with a single. Two walks later, freshman Natalie Kinney cleared the bases with a double to make it 5-2.
Johnson also ripped an RBI triple in the second inning and Natalie Williams cleared the bases with a double down the left field line in the third. Sycamore threw the ball back into the outfield trying to get her at second and she came around and scored on the play.
Johnson finished 3-for-3 while Amanda Williams, Clutter, Kinney and Armstrong each had two hits.
UP NEXT: The Indians are back in action Wednesday when they host Huntley at 5 p.m.
TUESDAY’S LINESCORE:
Hononegah 14, Sycamore 4
Sycamore….211 00—4—5-1
Hononegah...526 11x—14-14-4
Pitching: S, King (2.1 inn., 10 hits, 13 R, 12 ER, 6 BB, 0 SO), Ward (1.2, 4 hits, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO). Hono, Brown (1.2 inn, 3 hits, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO), Armstrong (3.1, 2 hits, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO). W—Brown. L—King.
Leading hitters: S, Babody 2x3, 1 run. Hono, A. Williams 2x3, 2 runs; Johnson 3x3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; N. Williams 1x3, 1 run, 3 RBI; Clutter 2x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Kinney 2x3, 1 run, 3 RBI; Armstrong 2x2, 2 runs, 2 RBI. 2B: Johnson, Kinney. 3B: Johnson. HR: Armstrong, Franz (H).