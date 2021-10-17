ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Hononegah Indians cruised their way to an 8-0 record with a 44-12 romp over Rockford Auburn Friday night.
The Indians took command of the game from the start, established a 44-0 halftime lead and cruised to the victory.
Hononegah will try to complete its perfect season Friday against hapless Rockford Jefferson in Rockton, provided the J-Hawks are out of quarantine.
The Indians forced four turnovers in Auburn's first 13 plays, and had more yards in interception returns (65) than the Knights had in offense (40).
The Indians struggled at the outset of the game offensively, misfiring on seven of their first eight passes. But both Isaac Whisenand and Cole Warren heated up as the half went on, with Whisenand hitting Drake Emanuel for a 58-yard score and hit Stuart Hale for a 29-yard strike.
• BRODHEAD-JUDA 22, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 19: For the first time this season, Brodhead/Juda's football team got tested Friday night.
Gage Boegli's touchdown run with 4:20 left to play lifted the Cardinals past Prairie du Chien 22-19 in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference game.
Brodhead/Juda (9-0, 7-0) trailed going into the fourth quarter but rallied behind touchdown runs from Blake Matthys and Boegli.
"We got a wake-up call tonight," Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said. "We didn't practice very well all week and it showed tonight. Maybe this was good for us."
Prairie du Chien (5-4, 4-3) had a chance to take the lead on its last possession, but Brodhead/Juda's defense made a stop on fourth down. The Cardinals were then able to run out the clock in polishing off an unbeaten regular season and extending the program's winning streak to 16.
Brodhead/Juda automatically qualified for the WIAA postseason by winning the SWC and begins play in Division 5 next Friday.
• SOUTH BELOIT 28, BLUE RIDGE 0: The SoBos dominated Blue Ridge to qualify for postseason play officially Friday night.
Rense Kotska led the South Beloit rushing attack, which produced 235 yards, with 118 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries.
Tanner Joiner completed all three of his passes for 41 yards and a score, and rushed eight times for 64 yards as well.
Dez Hampton caught two passes for 38 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown catch.
• NORTH BOONE 47, WINNEBAGO 10: The Vikings moved to 4-4 on the season and kept alive playoff hopes with a blowout win over Winnebago.
Will Doetch got the game off to a terrific start for North Boone after he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. He later added a 75-yard catch that led to a touchdown, and scored a 14-yarder as well.
In the Vikings' first six possessions, they scored five touchdowns. North Boone will try to clinch a playoff berth when they face Oregon at home Friday night.
• CLINTON 48, CAMBRIDGE 6: Faced with a must-win situation, the Cougars dominated host Cambridge Friday night.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, the tiebreakers did not go their way, and they were left out of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs despite a 5-4 record.
Clinton rushed for 516 yards, with three players reaching the century mark. Quarterback Peyton Bingham rushed for 134 yards, Abel Espinoza went for 163 and Caleb Schoonover had 113 and three touchdowns,, including a 65-yarder.
The Cougars led 35-6 at halftime and controlled the second half as well.
• CUBA CITY 64, PARKVIEW 13: An interception return, a fumble return and a kickoff return.
Those are three of the nine touchdowns scored by the Cuba City football team in its victory over Orfordville Parkview/Albany in SWAL play Friday night.
Carter Olson returned an interception for a touchdown and Preston Schmidt scored on a fumble recovery to help the Cubans (7-2 overall, 5-2 SWAL) open a 50-7 halftime lead over the Vikings (0-9, 0-7).
Also for the Cubans, Chase Barth ran for two touchdowns, quarterback Beau Kopp ran for two scores and threw a TD pass to Olson, and Darrien Cummings scored on a fourth-quarter run.
Parkview's touchdowns came on runs of 5 and 2 yards by Zander Brown.
Friday's boxscores
CLINTON 48, CAMBRIDGE 6
Clinton 22 13 6 7 --48
Cambridge 6 0 0 0 --6
Scoring Summary: C: Schoonover, 5 run (kick good); C: Bingham, 55 run (run good); Cam; Coltz, 40 run (run fail); C: Espinoza, 2 run (kick good); C: Schoonover, 2 run (kick fail); Schoonover, 65 run (kick good); C: Espinoza, 4 run (kick fail); Duke, 1 run (kick good).
Team stats: First downs: CL 28, CA 11; Total yards: CL 516, CA 85; Rushing: CL 516, CA 96. Fumbles/Lost: CL 2/2 CA 1/1; Punts: CL 0/0, CA 3/30.3;
Individual leaders: Passing: CL, Bingham 2-0-0; CA Horton 25-8-2, 101 yards. Rushing: CL Bingham 10-134; Espinoza 21-163; Duke 5-26; Koehl 3-38; Schoonover 11-113. CA: Coltz 14-80; Receiving: CA Schlieckau, 3-47.
CUBA CITY 64, PARKVIEW/ALBANY 13
Parkview/Albany;0;7;0;6;—;13
Cuba City;28;22;7;7;—;64
SCORING: CC—Carter Olson 19 pass from Beau Kopp (Jackson Soja kick). CC—Olson interception return (Soja kick). CC—Chase Barth 1 run (Soja kick). CC—Barth 25 run (Soja kick). CC—Preston Schmidt fumble return (Soja kick). OPA—Zander Brown 5 run (Pedro Negrini kick). CC—Kopp 14 run (M. Reese run). CC—Kopp 15 run (Soja kick). CC—Olson 82 kickoff return (A. Neuhalfen kick). OPA—Brown 2 run (kick failed). CC—Darrien Cummings 35 run (Neuhalfen kick).
TEAM STATISTICS: Rushes-yards—CC 13-243. Passing yards—CC 41. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—CC 6-3-0.
BRODHEAD/JUDA 22, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 19
Brodhead/Juda;6;0;0;16;—;22
Prairie du Chien;0;7;0;12;—;19
Scoring: BrJ—Gage Boegli 27 pass from Cole Hoesly (kick failed).; PdC—Rhett Koenig 4 run (Joey Xiya kick).; BrJ—Blake Phillips 1 run (Trent Mallat pass from Hoesly); PdC—Max Amundson 12 pass from Maddox Cejka (pass failed); BrJ—Boegli 1 run (Boegli run); PdC—Mallat 20 pass from Cejka (kick failed).
Team statistics: First downs—BrJ 13; PdC 18. Rushes-yards—BrJ 32-207; PdC 43-158. Passing yards—BrJ 80; PdC 101. Passing—BrJ 9-5-1; PdC 16-9-0. Fumbles-lost—BrJ 0-0; PdC 3-0. Penalties-yards—BrJ 4-35; PdC 3-35.