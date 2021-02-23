ROCKTON— Hononegah was in an unfamiliar spot Tuesday night.
They were losing.
The Indians trailed fellow unbeaten Harlem 7-0 before they ratcheted the defensive pressure up.
It wasn’t long before the tide was turned, the Indians were rolling, and another NIC-10 foe was easily vanquished.
The Indians took down the visiting Huskies 62-34 Tuesday night, largely on the strength of a 27-2 first-half run, and moved to 7-0 on the season.
Haley Warren led the Indians with 20 points, and played a key role in forcing a torrent of turnovers. By the time halftime came around, the Indians led 31-13, rendering the second half for mere window-dressing in what was supposed to be a showdown for league supremacy.
“Haley is just a ball of energy, on the court and off,” Hononegah coach Jason Brunke said. “We struggled a little early, and her energy picked us up. She’s the only girl in that starting group that chatters a lot, the other kids are just quiet. They feed off of Haley, no doubt about it.”
The Huskies briefly closed the advantage to 13 points, but never got closer than that as the Indians, while not as explosive as they were in the first half, did just enough to keep the lead at a comfortable margin.
Warren said the pressure defense creates its own energy.
“We love playing that way,” Warren said. “I don’t think there’s any better feeling on the court than when you get a basket after a turnover. It just gets everybody really hyped up.”
Warren led the Indians with 16 points. while Emma Clark and Jordan Johnston each added 11. The Indians dominated despite their signature 3-point marksmanship not being there, with only five treys converted.
Hononegah faces what could very well be its final challenging game Thursday when they host Rockford Auburn, a team that was predicted to be at the top of the conference before the season began.
“We saw before the season that someone projected us as the fifth team in the conference,” Warren said. “And we love that we started the season as the underdogs. Thursday is a big game, but we can’t get in our own heads about it. We need to treat it like we’ve treated all the other games this year.”
Brunke said Auburn’s athleticism always creates a challenge.
“They are the defending conference champions, so that always gets your attention right away,” Brunke said. “They struggled a bit early on, but they’ve been playing much better of late. We’re going to be in for a battle, there’s no doubt about it.”
HONONEGAH 52, HARLEM 31
Harlem 9 4 14 4—31
Hononegah 11 20 12 9—52
HARLEM: Bailey 2 2-2 8, Brien 0 0-1 1, Davidson 4 0-0 8, MacGregor 4 1-1 9, Lafferty 1 0-0 2, Harrison 1 2-2 4. Totals: 12 5-6 31.
HONONEGAH: Johnston 5 0-0 11, Fago 0 1-2 1, Clark 5 1-1 11, Bell 3 0-0 7, Warren 6 1-1 16, Niedfeldt 1 0-0 2, LeMay 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 3-4 52.
3-pointers: Hononegah 5 (Johnston, Bell, Warren 3). Harlem 2 (Bailey)