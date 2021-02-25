ROCKTON— The Hononegah Indians got their first real test of the NIC-10 season Thursday night against visiting Auburn.
They passed with flying colors.
Hononegah kept the Knights at arm’s length for the majority of the game before finishing strong in the fourth quarter for a 60-48 victory. The win allowed them to move to 8-0 on the season and a perfect 7-0 in conference play.
Emma Clark was terrific for the Indians, finishing the game with 19 points, while Alisha Bell came off the bench to pour in 18 of her own.
After a sluggish first quarter in which the Indians built a modest 10-8 lead, both teams kicked it into gear in the second quarter.
Baskets by Bell and Clark in the final 30 seconds of the half allowed Hononegah to take a 30-23 lead at halftime. Clark struck again at the end of the third quarter, pulling up for a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Indians a 46-38 lead into the final quarter.
The Indians exhibited critical patience in the final quarter after the Knights cut the lead to five points. A pair of long possessions netted two free throws by Carly LaMay and a layup by Haley Warren. Bell issued the knockout blow with two free throws after a strong drive, putting the Indians up 53-40 with under two minutes to play.
Hononegah won comfortably despite hitting just five 3-pointers, four of them by Clark. Warren, the team’s leading scorer, was held to four points as the Knights made her the focus of their defense.
“We knew watching the film that those 3-point looks we’ve been getting weren’t going to be as clean,” Hononegah coach Jason Brunke said. “So we really focused on trying to get backdoor looks and convert shots at the basket, and for the most part that worked out really well.”
Bell was particularly adept at getting to the basket, and converted eight of 10 free throws to boot.
“The thing she did tonight better than she has is finish,” Brunke said. “She’s been able to get to the basket all season, but at times has struggled to convert down there. Tonight she did a great job overall.”
Bell said she knew early this was going to be a terrific matchup for her.
“They really only had one big, and I was able to get around her twice in a row,” Bell said. “After that, they took her out and didn’t put her back again. With the free throws, I just visualized them going in, and that was working for me.”
Clark continued her outstanding sophomore campaign with her most complete performance Thursday night.
“The three at the end of the third quarter was a big shot at a big moment,” Brunke said. “She’s an incredibly smooth player and she lets the game come to her very, very well on both sides. She’s really good at using her length on defense, and she’s reading things better now, too. She’s starting to jump some passing lanes, and her offensive game is super smooth. She sees the floor, shoots it and can get to the basket.”
Auburn was led by Brooklyn Gray’s 16 points.
The Indians will now begin the second round of their schedule, playing teams they mostly rolled over the first time around.
“We just have to continue to get better every day,” Brunke said. “This entire group is coming back. Right now we’re running a pretty elementary offense, and I want them to read and react a little quicker. We are moving very well, but not always in the most effective ways. So there are a lot of things we can continue to work on.”
The Indians will play at Rockford East Saturday.
HONONEGAH 60, AUBURN 48
Auburn 8 15 15 10— 48
Hononegah 10 20 16 14—60
AUBURN: Evans 2 0-0 5 Longstreet 6 0-0 12, Bell 1 0-0 3, Gray 6 4-4 16, Hanserd 3 0-0 7, White 1 0-0 3, Manning 2 0-0 5, Sago 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 4-4 48.
HONONEGAH: Johnston 3 2-5 8, Clark 7 1-2 19, Abney 2 0-1 4, Bell 5 8-10 18, Warren 2 0-0 4, Niedfeldt 1 0-0 3, LaMay 1 2-2 4. Totals: 21 13-20 60.
3-pointers: Auburn 4 (Evans, Hanserd, White, Bell), Hononegah 5 (Clark 4, Niedfeldt)