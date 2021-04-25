BELVIDERE, Ill.—The Hononegah volleyball team, despite missing two key starters, nearly knocked off Belvidere North Saturday afternoon before losing in three tense sets.
The Indians rallied from a seven-point deficit in the first set to collect a 26-24 victory. Belvidere North bounced back to force a deciding third set with a 25-15 win, then notched a 25-22 win in the third set.
The championship represented the fifth straight NIC-10 title for the Blue Thunder, while the Indians ended their successful season with a 10-3 record.
• SOFTBALL: Orangeville took advantage of four Hononegah errors and handed the Indians their first loss of the season in non-conference softball, 5-3, Friday at Swanson Stadium in Roscoe.
Hononegah starter Braxton Brown allowed seven hits and five runs, but only two were earned.
The game was tied 3-3 when Orangeville pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh. The Indians put the tying runners on base with no outs in the bottom of the inning, but couldn’t get a run across.
Briela Sendele led Hononegah (4-1) with two hits, a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases.
• LINESCORE:
Orangeville….102 000 2—5-7-1
Hononegah….012 000 0—3-6-4
Pitching: O, Plowman (7 inn., 6 hits, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO). Hono, Brown (7 inn., 6 hits, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 SO). W—Plowman. L—Brown.
Leading hitters: O, Gustafson 2x4, 2 runs; Janecke 2x4, 2 runs. Hono, Sendele 2x3, 1 run, 1 RBI. 2B: Frantschy (O), Gustafson, J. Bennett (H), Sendele. HR: Meier.