SOUTH BELOIT—Brad Sommer was finally enjoying himself Thursday afternoon as he watched his potential juggernaut boys bowling team practice at Viking Lanes for just the second time this winter.
COVID-19 had put the Indians on pause until this week.
“It’s great to see them out on the lanes again,” said Sommer. “I know they’re excited and all the coaches are, too. We can’t wait to get started.”
Generally, there isn’t a place he’d rather be than a bowling center. But when a deranged gunman killed three of the patrons in the bar attached to Don Carter Lanes in Rockford on Dec. 26, his world was turned upside down.
“You never think something like that would happen in your hometown, let alone your own business,” said Sommer, who owns Don Carter Lanes. “Thank God the police arrived so quickly and they were able to arrest the shooter.”
Slowly, he’s been able to come to grips with the tragedy. It’s helped seeing survivors of the shooting also turn the page.
“The 16-year-old girl who was shot in the shoulder came in today with her mother and her aunt,” Sommer said. “I had Chaplain Jesus Calvillo, who is head of the Rock River Chaplains Association, there to counsel her. She was able to walk right over to where she hid behind a rack of bowling balls. She thought the shooter was gone and got up to leave and he shot her. She fell and played dead until he moved on. That girl was amazing. She is so strong.
“The man who was shot five times was also back last night watching horse racing with his buddies at the bar. He says he’s doing well, that he has moved on.”
For Sommer, a little more normalcy arrived this week when several low-risk high school sports in Illinois were allowed to return to action, including the boys and girls bowling teams.
The face-masked Indians didn’t waste any time. They practiced Wednesday and were back on the lanes Thursday afternoon after school.
“We have to have seven practices in before we can have a match,” Sommer said. “Of course we don’t have a schedule yet, but I expect we will bowl against everyone in the conference once and that there will be a conference tournament. I think we’ll also go to some invitationals and we’ll host a few, too. They have not yet set dates for regionals, sectionals or state, but I hope they do. It would be a shame if this team didn’t have the opportunity to compete for a state championship.”
Sommer describes this team as “one of Hononegah’s best,” which is saying something considering the Indians’ impressive past record in the postseason.
“We have eight bowlers who will be fighting for those top five spots and on any given day any one of those eight could lead us,” Sommer said. “We’re that deep this year. As long as we keep it together mentally I’m looking for special things from this team.”
Senior Cameron Tyler leads the pack as the NIC-10’s individual returning champion. The other high rollers are seniors Justin Mooney, Ty Wasserman, Joseph Janowski, James Stewart and Andrew Riley, junior Connor Mooney and freshman Charles Hunt.
They shouldn’t be too rusty. Sommer said while bowling centers in Illinois have been closed to the public due to the pandemic, individual instruction has been allowed. Bowlers have also headed north to centers in Janesville and Clinton for practice. Others have simply found tournaments to play in.
In fact, Justin Mooney and his cousin Conner each rolled 10 games of qualifying for the 2020 Beloit Daily News Holiday Tournament at Viking last weekend. Justin is in 13th place, averaging 218 so far and Connor is in 14th, averaging 217. A few other Indians, including Tyler, plan on entering and bowling all 10 of their qualifying games on Friday.
“Bowling in adult tournaments is really good experience because adult competitors are going to be tougher on them than their teenage counterparts,” Sommer said. “It builds confidence in our kids and allows them to become mentally tougher. Talent-wise these kids can compete very strongly with a lot of the area adult bowlers. If they win instead of prize money they get scholarship money sent to their Smart account.”
Even though their high school team’s season has officially started, Sommer said the preps can bowl in the tourney because the IHSA allows them a seven-day grace period from the first day of practice.
“It’s been great for the tournament to have them, too,” said Sommer, who also owns Viking Lanes. “(Tournament Director) Mike Townsend has done a great job, the bowlers have been fantastic supporting the tournament and we’re happy to host it.”
• NOTES: The final two squads of qualifying for the Daily News Tournament are Friday night. The semifinals are at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and finals at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Anyone wishing to donate to a raffle supporting victims of the shooting at Don Carter Lanes should contact Townsend at the tournament or message him through the Greater Beloit USBC Facebook page.