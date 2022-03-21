ROSCOE—Hononegah’s softball team opened its 2022 non-conference season with a 7-1 victory over a solid North Boone squad Monday afternoon.
The game was supposed to be played in Poplar Grove, but was moved to Swanson Park due to wet conditions at the Vikings’ home field.
The Indians got two hits apiece from Lexi Bach, Amanda Williams and Sierra Armstrong in the victory. Armstrong, Bach and Zoey Calhoun combined in the pitcher’s circle to hold down the Vikings.
Hononegah scored twice in the first. Calhoun singled, Williams walked and Danielle Franz had an RBI single. An out later, Bach picked up an RBI single.
That was all the offense the Indians needed, thanks to some a clutch defense in the second. North Boone had runners on first and third with one out when the runner at first broke for second on a delayed steal. Catcher Franz threw to pitcher Armstrong, who relayed the ball to Briella Sendele to tag out the would-be basestealer there. When the runner at third also broke home, Sendele fired to Franz who tagged her out for a double play.
The Indians, who added a run on Armstrong’s RBI single in the fourth, broke it open with four more in the seventh, featuring a two-run single by Williams.
North Boone’s lone run scored on a solo home run in the seventh by Danielle Goodman.
Hononegah’s jayvees beat North Boone 22-3 as Marina Way blasted her first career homer.
• EARLVILLE 12, SOUTH BELOIT 7: Trinity Mesch had 16 strikeouts in the pitcher’s circle and at the plate cracked four hits and drove in five runs.
That still wasn’t enough to prevent a loss to Earlville.
Mikayla Peterson also had three hits for the SoBos.