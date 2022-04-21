ROSCOE—Hononegah’s softball team scored eight runs in its last two at-bats for a come-from-behind 12-8 victory over Freeport at Swanson Stadium.
The visiting Pretzels outhit the Indians 14-13, but coughed up a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning when the hosts plated three runs.
Freeport managed to tie it in the top of the sixth with a pair of runs, but Hononegah answered with five in the bottom of the inning. The Pretzels scored a single run in the seventh, but reliever Lexi Bach hung and and the Indians improved to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play. Freeport suffered its first NIC-10 loss.
Joscelyn Bennett and Danielle Franz each had three hits for the Indians. Bennett blasted a two-run home run, scored three times and knocked in three. Franz had a double, two runs scored and two RBI.
The Indians also had two hits apiece from Brielle Sendele and Sierra Armstrong.
BELOIT TURNER 8, BIG FOOT 4: The Trojans used nine hits to their best advantage, giving winning pitcher Reileigh Rose plenty of offensive support. Grace Olmstead led the way, going 3-for-3. Jocelyn Jordan knocked in a pair of runs.
Rose allowed eight hits and four runs (three earned), walking two and striking out seven.
Holly Kynell was 3-for-4 for the Chiefs with a home run. Riley Summers and Ally Ries also had two hits apiece.
BRODHEAD 11, McFARLAND 0 (5 inn.): The Cardinals bounced back from a loss to Jefferson to blank McFarland. Ava Risum pitched the first three innings and allowed two hits and no walks with five strikeouts. Sophia Leitzen pitched the final two innings, allowing two hits with no walks and two strikeouts.
Brodhead had nine hits, including home runs by McKenna Young and Leitzen. Risum was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Young was 1-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Leitzen was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs and Daisy Nelson was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI.