ROSCOE, Ill.—The NIC-10 defending champion Hononegah Indians wrapped up their first trip through the conference at 9-0 after thumping Rockford Guilford 10-2 Friday at Swanson Stadium.
The Indians (15-5 overall) never trailed after Danielle Franz knocked in a pair of runs with a first-inning double. Briella Sendele and Zoey Calhoun hit back-to-back RBI triples and Lexi Bach added an RBI single for a 5-0 lead.
Hononegah added two runs in both the second and fourth innings and a single run in the sixth to post its 12th straight victory.
Aislynn Palmer picked up the win, working the first four scoreless innings and allowing only one hit while striking out six. Calhoun came on and allowed two hits and two runs (one earned) in three innings. She fanned two.
Franz was 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead a 13-hit attack. Palmer, Sendele and Calhoun also had two hits each.
• BELOIT TURNER 8, EDGERTON 2: The Trojans didn’t suffer any sort of lapse after handing Brodhead its first loss of 2023 on Thursday. They used a five-run sixth inning to rout the Crimson Tide.
Maddy Hoenig had a huge game, collecting two triples and driving in four runs as she had three of Turner’s seven hits. Taylor Viens also had a triple, a run scored and an RBI for the Trojans.
Turner (9-2) gave ace Ryleigh Rose the night off and handed the ball to Gabby Champeny. She responded with a three-hitter, allowing two runs and two walks while fanning five.
• BRODHEAD 4, WAUNAKEE 0: The Cardinals (14-1, 12-1 RVC) bounced back from their loss to Turner as winning pitcher Ava Risum scattered six hits, walked only one and struck out 12 in a complete-game shutout.
The visiting Cardinals put three runs on the board in the fourth inning. Allie Dahl drove in the first first two with a single. The third run scored on an error.
Sophia Leitzen singled and eventually scored on a groundout by Taetum Hoesly. Risum made sure the lead held up. Leitzen and Jerrica Schwartz led Brodhead’s seven-hit attack with two apiece.
• NORTH BOONE 18, WOODSTOCK 2: The Vikings (17-4) needed just four innings to flatten host Woodstock. Cami Carter paced the North Boone attack, going 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, three runs scored and six RBIs.
The Vikings’ Avarie Torres was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Camdyn Hall picked up the win in the pitcher’s circle, allowing four hits and two runs in four innings.