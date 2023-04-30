BDN_230501_Hononegah SB
Hononegah second baseman Mali McMaster (10) turns a double play against Rockford Guilford on Friday in Roscoe.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROSCOE, Ill.—The NIC-10 defending champion Hononegah Indians wrapped up their first trip through the conference at 9-0 after thumping Rockford Guilford 10-2 Friday at Swanson Stadium.

The Indians (15-5 overall) never trailed after Danielle Franz knocked in a pair of runs with a first-inning double. Briella Sendele and Zoey Calhoun hit back-to-back RBI triples and Lexi Bach added an RBI single for a 5-0 lead.

