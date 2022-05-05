FREEPORT, Ill.—Hononegah’s softball team absorbed a 4-0 non-conference loss at Huntley on Wednesday, but found out it had moved into sole possession of first place in the NIC-10 thanks to Belvidere knocking off Belvidere North.
Thursday, the Indians set out to protect their lead as they rolled over host Freeport 14-0 in five innings.
Hononegah collected 14 hits, with four players collecting multiple hits. Both of Sierra Armstrong’s hits went out of the park as she drove in three runs. Joscelyn Bennett was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs, Natalie Kinney was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and Danielle Franz was 2-for-4 with a run scored, a home run and two RBIs.
Winning pitcher Armstrong tossed the first three innings and allowed one hit, one walk and struck out two. Zoey Calhoun pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit, no walks and three strikeouts.
• SOUTH BELOIT 15, CHRISTIAN LIBERTY 0 (4 inn.): The host SoBos smashed 11 hits in four innings and Trinity Mesch pitched a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
The SoBos scored four times in the first inning, two in the second, eight in the third and one in the fourth. Leading the hit parade with two apiece as well as two RBIs each were Mesch, Zorah Martin and Annabelle Dascher.
• BELOIT TURNER 21, WHITEWATER 3: Turner led 9-3 before exploding for 12 runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Whitewater pitchers had trouble finding the strike zone. The Whippets used four and they combined for 14 strikeouts. Add in 12 hits by Turner and three errors by the home team and you have a significant blowout.
The Trojans were tough at the top of the lineup again. Grace Olmstead was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, followed by Kamdyn Davis (2-for-3, 4 runs, 2 RBI), Mikaya Pingel (2-for-4, 3 runs, 4 RBI and Jocelyn Jordan (2-for-5, 3 RBI). Pingel had two doubles.
Gabby Champeny went the distance for Turner, allowing six hits and three runs. She fanned six.
Linescores:
Hononegah 14, Freeport 0
Hononegah..423_14—14 14 0
Freeport……000 00—0 2 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Armstrong (W) 3.0-1-0-0-1-2; Calhoun 2.0-1-0-0-0-3. F, Plowman (L) 3.0-10-9-6-1-1; Beach 2.0-4-5-2-2-1.
Leading hitters: Hono, Bennett 3x4, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Calhoun 1x3, 1 RBI; Franz 2x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Armstrong 2x3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kinney 2x2, 3 runs. 2B: Bennett 2, Kinney, Williams (H), Sendele (H), Nicholson (H), Olson (F). HR: Armstrong 2, Franz.
Turner 21, Whitewater 3
Turner…….300 51(12)—21 12 1
Whitewater.100 020—3 6 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Champeny (W) 6.0-6-3-3-2-6. WW, Kubicz (L) 0.2-3-5-5-3-1; Lesperance 3.0-5-5-5-3-1; Kopecky 2.0-3-5-3-3-1; Benes 0.1-1-6-6-5-0.
Leading hitters: BT, Olmstead 2x4, 3 runs; Davis 2x3, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Pingel 2x4, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Jordan 2x5, 3 RBI; Reyes 1x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Champeny 1x3, 2 RBI; Viens 1x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI. 2B: Pingel 2, Jordan. 3B: Viens, Reyes, Meris.