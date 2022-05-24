MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—The NIC-10 champion Hononegah Indians made short work of the Rockford East E’Rabs in IHSA Class 4A regional semifinal, winning 11-0 in five innings Tuesday at the Harlem Community Center diamonds.
The Indians used three pitchers who combined to blank East without a hit or a base on balls.
Lexi Bach collected the victory, pitching the first two innings with five strikeouts. Sierra Armstrong worked the next two innings, striking out three and Zoey Calhoun struck out the side in the fifth.
Hononegah banged out 15 hits, scoring eight runs in the first inning and three more in the second. Calhoun led the way, going 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Briella Sendele, Amanda Williams and Mali McMaster also had two hits each.
McFARLAND 10, BIG FOOT 0 (6 inn.): In WIAA DIvision 2 regional play, McFarland pitcher Brynne Bieri tossed a six-inning no-hitter against the Chiefs, walking just one while striking out 14.
The Spartans jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, tacked on a run in the third and put the game away with a four-run fourth. Bieri blasted two home runs and drove in five runs in all. Maddy Fortune also hit a homer.
The Spartans head to Turner Thursday. They split two regular-season games.
BRODHEAD 6, LUTHER PREP 0: Brodhead freshman Ava Risum tossed a one-hitter with no walks and 13 strikeouts against Watertown Luther Prep.
The game was scoreless until the fifth when Brodhead pushed across two runs. The Cardinals added four runs in the sixth.
Taetum Hoesly and Cora Hafen both had two hits to lead the Cardinals’ eight-hit attack. Hafen also drove in a pair of runs. McKenna Young scored twice.
Linescores:
Hononegah 11, Rock. East 0
Rock. East..000 00—0 0 2
Hononegah.830 0x—11 15 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): RE, Moss (L) 1.0-5-8-7-4-0; Pacheco 3.0-10-3-3-1-0. Hono, Bach (W) 2-0-0-0-0-5; Armstrong 2-0-0-0-0-3; Calhoun 1-0-0-0-0-3.
Leading hitters: Hono, Calhoun 3x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Sendele 2x2, 1 run, 2 RBI; Williams 2x3, 1 RBI; Kinney 1x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI; McMaster 2x2, 1 run, 1 RBI. 2B: Williams, Calhoun.
McFarland 10, Big Foot 0
Big Foot…..000 000—0 0 3
McFarland..301 402—10 11 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BF, Kynell (L) 5.0-9-8-5-2-1; Bauman 0.1-2-2-0-0-0. McF, Bieri (W) 6.0-0-0-0-1-14.
Leading hitters: McF, Bercier 2x3, 2 runs; Fischer 2x4, 2 runs; Judd 1x3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Bieri 2x3, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Fortune 2x5, 1 run, 1 RBI. HR: Bieri 2, Fortune.
Brodhead 6, Luther Prep 0
Luther Prep…000 000 0—0 1 3
Brodhead……000 024 x—6 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): LP, Eckl (L) 6.0-8-6-5-5-3. Br, Risum (W) 7.0-1-0-0-0-13.
Leading hitters: LP, Eckl 1x3. Br, Hoesly 2x4, 1 run; Young 1x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Hafen 2x4, 1 run, 2 RBI; Kammerer 1x3, 1 RBI.