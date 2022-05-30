LOVES PARK, Ill.—Hononegah head coach Denny McKinney tipped his cap to Harlem head coach Kurt Head, who switched back and forth between pitchers Jenna McIntyre and Alaina Schwanke in Friday’s IHSA 4A regional final at the Harlem Community Complex.
“He knew which pitchers he wanted to face which batters,” McKinney said.
Maybe the reason the Hononegah coach admired the strategy so much was because he did a bit of the same thing.
The rival NIC-10 coaches both used their starting pitchers, relieved them and later returned them to the pitcher’s circle.
The difference was that Hononegah (25-3) took a 2-0 lead on a two-run single by Amanda Williams in the first inning and stayed on top throughout, winning 5-1.
Harlem (16-12) cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second inning on an RBI single, but Hononegah answered in the third thanks to a walk, an error and a hit batsman. Head brought in Schwanke and Lexi Bach walked to force in a run for a 3-1 lead. A strikeout ended the threat.
The Huskies threatened in the fourth, putting two runners on with no outs and McKinney made a change of his own, replacing starter Bach with reliever Sierra Armstrong. After a sacrifice bunt moved up the runners into scoring position, Armstrong struck out the next two.
“We have such good fortune to have several good pitchers who go out there and do a job as a staff,” McKinney said. “These kids really believe in each other. They know that if they get moved around it’s for the good of the team.”
Danielle Franz blasted a solo home run to boost Hononegah’s lead to 4-1 in the fifth as Head returned to starter McIntyre.
The Huskies had one last gasp. A walk and an error put runners at first and third with no outs with Armstrong still in the circle. Third baseman Williams fielded a grounder and three to first baseman Bach who relayed to catcher Franz in time to tag out the runner at third trying to score.
“The play at the plate could have changed the whole game around,” McKinney said. “She definitely didn’t get to the plate before Dani tagged her out.”
McKinney went back to Bach in the circle and she ended that inning with a strikeout and pitched a scoreless seventh.
“Lexi has really worked on her off-speed pitch and it’s going to be a really important pitch for her as she gets older,” McKinney said. “Dani gave me a dirty look when I called for three straight changeups. She was thinking that someone was going to hit one pretty soon. But when you get those big kids swinging for the fences, they really have problems with those off-speeds.”
The Indians advance to play Barrington at Huntley on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
“This was another great team effort from top to bottom,” McKinney said of the regional title win. “These kids don’t get down when we get behind and they don’t get too excited when we get a lead.”
Linescore:
Hononegah 5, Harlem 1
Harlem........010 000 0—1 3 1
Hononegah.201 011 x—5 9 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Har, McIntyre (L) 4.0-6-4-3-2-3; Schwanke 2.0-3-1-1-1-1. Hono, Bach (W) 4.1-2-1-1-4-5; Armstrong 2.2-1-0-0-2-2.
Leading hitters: Har, Myers 2x3, Franklin 1x2, 1 RBI. Hono, Calhoun 2x3, 2 runs; Sendele 1x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Franz, 2x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Williams 1x4, 2 RBI; Armstrong 1x2; Bach 1x2, 1 RBI; Kinney 1x3. 2B: Calhoun. HR: Franz. SB: Calhoun, Sendele, Williams.