ROSCOE—Veteran head coach Denny McKinney said it was way too early in Monday’s game to be concerned when Hononegah spotted rival Harlem a two-run lead in the first inning and then botched a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the inning.
The look on his face, though, said something else.
His Indians? Well, they never seem to lose their cool. Shaking off the first-inning blahs, they scored 12 unanswered runs to win the game by the mercy rule 12-2 as Briella Sendele’s two-run home run in the sixth punctuated the victory at Swanson Park.
“After we beat them badly the first time, I figured they’d be on our heels this game, but after a couple of innings we strung some hits together and got it going,” center fielder Sendele said. “It really feels nice to be able to get up on them this year.”
Hononegah and Harlem have traditionally battled it out for supremacy in the NIC-10. Monday’s victory kept the Indians tied with Belvidere North at 9-1 in NIC-10 play. Harlem and Belvidere are next at 6-3.
“I respect the heck out of Coach (Kurt) Head and his team,” McKinney said. “Like I’ve said before, with the top three or four teams in the league, whoever gets on base and starts hitting can pull out a win. Our girls do a great job of one person at a time not trying to do too much and letting the game come to them. I would never bet against them, particularly when it’s 2-0 in the first inning.”
With good reason. Monday, the Indians scored in about every way conceivable, including home runs from Sendele, Danielle Franz and winning pitcher Sierra Armstrong.
It wasn’t all flexing muscles, though. After being hit by a pitch, Joscelyn Bennett stole second and raced around the bases on a pair of overthrows.
“We play a challenge game on the bases,” McKinney said. “We try to force the issue every time we can. We got a couple of extra runs tonight because of that.”
Armstrong’s toughest inning was the first when she allowed three straight hits to open the game. But after allowing the two runs she didn’t allow another hit or run in her 4 1-3 innings of work. Lexi Bach finished up.
“Sierra really settled in,” said catcher Franz, who McKinney has call the pitches. “I’m really comfortable catching Sierra because I know her pitches well. I am confident that if I call something, she’s going to throw it for a strike.”
Armstrong blasted a solo homer in the second and Hononegah took the lead with two runs in the third. Amanda Williams scored on the front end of a double steal to tie it and Armstrong drove in the go-ahead run with a single.
After Bennett’s sprint around the bases opened the fourth, the Indians expanded their lead to 7-2 as Franz smacked a three-run homer to center.
“Even after falling behind we were still confident,” the sophomore said. “Harlem is a good team, but we know if we play our game we will do well.”
The Indians tacked on three in the fifth and two more in the sixth to end it early. The top six hitters in the lineup all had multiple hits and the Indians finished with 15 total. Franz and Sendele each had three while Bennett, Zoey Calhoun, Williams and Armstrong all had two.
Hononegah will face a challenge this week with several difficult non-conference tests. The Indians play at Huntley on Wednesday.
“I am really excited about the Huntley game,” Sendele said. “I think that will be a good test for us.”
LINESCORE:
Hononegah 12, Harlem 2 (6 inn.)
Harlem……200 000 0—2 3 1
Hononegah.012 432 x—12 15 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Harlem, Schwanke (L) 5.0-15-12-12-3-2. Hono, Armstrong (W) 4.1-3-2-0-0-4; Bach 1.2-0-0-0-0-1.
Leading hitters: Harlem, Schwanke 1x3, 1 run. Hono, Bennett 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Calhoun 2x3, 1 run, 1 RBI; Williams 2x3, 2 runs; Franz 3x4, 1 run, 3 RBI; Sendele 3x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Armstrong 2x3, 1 run, 2 RBI. 2B: Williams, Calhoun. 3B: Sendele. HR: Armstrong, Sendele, Franz.