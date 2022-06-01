ROCKTON—Hononegah’s conference championship team placed a whopping six players on the 2022 All-NIC-10 Softball First Team.
Juniors Briella Sendele, Joscelyn Bennett, Amanda Williams, Sierra Armstrong and Lexi Bach as well as sophomore Danielle Franz all earned First Team honors. Sendele and Franz were also First Team in 2021. Williams earned Special Mention last year.
Sendele led the Indians (26-4 overall) with a .506 batting average and .600 on-base percentage. She and Bennett tied for team high in hits with 39 and she and Franz tied for RBI honors with 34. Bennett led the team in stolen bases with 20 and hit .459. Franz led in home runs (eight) and extra-base hits (19) and tied Williams in doubles (nine). She allowed only three stolen bases as the Indians’ catcher.
Bach and Armstrong shared time in the pitcher’s circle. Bach had 71 strikeouts and 24 walks in 61 innings pitched. She posted an ERA of 3.21. Armstrong had 50 strikeouts and 20 walks in 56 innings with an ERA of 2.42. Both were also exceptional at the plate. Bach batted .400 and did not commit an error as a pitcher or first baseman in 93 total chances. Armstrong batted .441 and drove in 30 runs.
Rockford Auburn’s Jessica Palos was named Coach of the Year. Belvidere’s McKenna Morris was named Most Valuable Player.