CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill.—Hononegah’s 2-0 softball team collected seven extra-base hits, including an inside-the-park home run by Briella Sendele, and routed host Dundee-Crown, 15-1, Tuesday afternoon.

Sierra Armstrong and Zoey Calhoun each had a double and a triple while Danielle Franz and Sendele also doubled.

The Indians had 13 hits in all, led by Calhoun, who went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Franz and Sendele also knocked in three runs apiece.

The game was tied at 1-1 after two innings, but Hononegah put up 10 runs in the third and four more in the fourth. The game ended after four innings.

Armstrong picked up the victory in the pitcher’s circle, allowing five hits and one earned run in three innings. She struck out two. Lexi Bach pitched a scoreless fourth.

