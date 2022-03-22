Hononegah softball team brings out bats in rout of Dundee-Crown By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Mar 22, 2022 Mar 22, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill.—Hononegah’s 2-0 softball team collected seven extra-base hits, including an inside-the-park home run by Briella Sendele, and routed host Dundee-Crown, 15-1, Tuesday afternoon.Sierra Armstrong and Zoey Calhoun each had a double and a triple while Danielle Franz and Sendele also doubled.The Indians had 13 hits in all, led by Calhoun, who went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Franz and Sendele also knocked in three runs apiece.The game was tied at 1-1 after two innings, but Hononegah put up 10 runs in the third and four more in the fourth. The game ended after four innings.Armstrong picked up the victory in the pitcher’s circle, allowing five hits and one earned run in three innings. She struck out two. Lexi Bach pitched a scoreless fourth. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school board faces open meetings law complaints Hononegah softball brings back name from past Beloit police report crash, gunshot victim 2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash The Cozy Bin Store in Beloit opens to offer good deals to treasure seekers Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime