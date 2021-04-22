ROSCOE—Hononegah’s softball team wasn’t as sharp as it was in defeating defending state champion Huntley in its previous game, but then it didn’t have to be.
Stillman Valley wasn’t exactly in the Red Raiders’ class.
The Indians collected nine hits and took advantage of six errors in posting a 6-2 victory at Swanson Stadium Thursday.
All six of the runs charged to Stillman Valley starting pitcher Addison Wythe were unearned.
Hononegah got a solid start from Sierra Armstrong, who allowed five hits and two unearned runs in five innings. She walked one and fanned five. Lexi Bach pitched a quiet sixth, but when the first two batters reached in the seventh, head coach Dan Bohn called on senior Braxton Brown to retire the final three.
Briella Sendele led Hononegah’s offense with two hits and two runs scored. The only runs batted in went to Natalie Williams and Audrey Christensen.
• UP NEXT: Hononegah is back in action Friday with a home game (5 p.m.) against Orangeville.
• BOXSCORE:
Stillman Valley....010 010 0—2-7-6
Hononegah........122 100 x—6-9-2
Pitching: SV, Wythe (6 inn., 9 hits, 6 R 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO). Hono, Armstrong (5 inn., 5 hits, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO), Bach (1.0, 2 hits, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Brown (1 inn., 0 hits, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO). W—Armstrong. L—Wythe.
Leading hitters: SV, Lynde 2x3. Hono, Sendele 2x3, 2 runs. 2B: Armstrong.