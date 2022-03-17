ROCKTON—When Dan Bohn stepped down as head coach after leading Hononegah’s softball team to a 21-6 record last spring, the Indians didn’t have to look far for a replacement.
They did, however, take a definite step back in their softball history.
Longtime Stateline Fury travel-ball coach Denny McKinney was a volunteer assistant at Hononegah under head coach Steve Stromquist from 1987 through 1989.
“We went to state in 1989,” said McKinney, who will coach alongside Marc Kuney this spring. “It’s been a while. I’ve coached for 43 years and at this time I’m not coaching a travel club so I saw an opportunity for me to do what I love to do.”
The long-tenured coach says the team’s main strength is its passion for the game.
“They all play high school ball for different reasons, but they all have that same passion for playing the game,” McKinney said. “Some have aspirations for playing college and others are just happy to be on their high school team representing their school. Every one of them seems to really enjoy playing the game.”
The Indians return a solid nucleus from a team that set a school record for team batting average (.412). They did lose to graduation shortstop Kendall Johnson, who was co-NIC-10 MVP last season with Harlem pitcher Cheyenne Nietz. Johnson batted a school record .524 last season and didn’t strike out once in 97 plate appearances. She hit .607 in conference play and is now playing for St. Louis University.
Hononegah also graduated dependable senior starting pitcher Braxton Brown and power-hitting outfielder Natalie Williams (8 homers, 37 RBIs, .343)..
“I think the team will have a different personality this year even though there are girls returning,” McKinney said. “My responsibility as a coach right now is to determine what our style of play is going to be. I think we are going to be an aggressive offensive club, try to play straight up defense as well as anybody and we’ll see where the chips fall.”
While McKinney believes Jocelyn Bennett will step into Johnson’s spot and “probably be the best shortstop in the NIC-10” and there are some speedy outfield candidates, he admits the pitching puzzle remains a bit unsettled.
He has a pair of junior candidates, Lexi Bach and Sierra Armstrong, as well as two freshmen, Zoe Calhoun and Sam Nosbisch.
“‘I’ve never looked at my staff as No. 1, No. 2 and so on,” he said. “I’ve tried to establish a staff relationship between pitchers and catchers and the responsibility they have to the group rather than as individuals. They have a group mentality supporting each other.”
The Indians’ strong returning nucleus includes three juniors—catcher/infielder Amanda Williams (6 HRs, 36 RBIs, .466), outfielder Briella Sendele (5 HRs, 37 RBIs, .488) and infielder Bennett (46 runs, .397)—and sophomore catcher/infielder Danielle Franz (5 HRs, 24 RBIs, .455).
Sendele was a First Team outfielder last season, leading the league in RBIs with 33 and triples with six. She hit .526 in NIC-10 play. Franz was a First Team catcher and had the fifth-highest batting average in conference play at .556. Williams earned Special Mention after leading the team in runs (33) and ranking fourth in the league in RBIs (24) in conference action.
“I’m working on the top two spots in the order, but those 3-4-5-6 spots in the lineup I could take those four and pull their names out of a hat,” McKinney said. “They are so similar in style and the way they play the game. I would take our core group and stack them up with anybody in the conference.”
Hononegah finished runnerup to Harlem a year ago and McKinney expects the Huskies are the team to beat again.
“Kurt Head in my estimation is the best coach in the conference,” he said. “Both Belvidere and Belvidere North will be strong and Freeport will be right there, too. I would expect for us to be in the top half of the conference.”
Spoken like a veteran coach. The Indians open play at North Boone on Monday.