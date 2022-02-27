ROCKTON—Angelina Cassioppi wasn’t thrilled when the Illinois High School Association began its championship matches in the first-ever girls wrestling state tournament at 145 pounds on Saturday at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
The freshman from Hononegah High School competing in the 100-pound division was expecting her match to go off first.
Instead, her nervousness grew as she watched her older sister Rose, a junior, capture the title at 170 pounds.
“There was a little more pressure after Rose won before me because I knew I really should win, too,” Angelina said.
Nothing like a little sibling rivalry. Fortunately, she was up to the task and could smile about it as dozens of well-wishers greeted the sisters at the high school Saturday night. She defeated Dutchess King of Lansing (Thornton Fractional South) in the finals, 6-2.
“The last match was a little too close for me,” she said. “It just feels amazing that this is the first time they’ve had this tournament and both my sister and I are making history at Hononegah.”
Cassioppi won four matches in all to improve to 27-6 overall. She opened with an 18-2 technical fall of Sammy Lehr of Normal West in her opening match and followed with a pin in 1:43 of Ava Anderson of Homewood Flossmoor. A 9-3 decision of Brianna Richey of Lawrenceville put her in the finals against King.
“I was on the edge of my seat watching Gina,” Rose said. “I didn’t get to talk to her before the match, but I did a lot of yelling, guiding her through it. I guess I basically wrestled through her.”
That may have amounted to her toughest match. On the mat, she pinned every one of her opponents, starting with her opening foe. She pinned Canton’s Katie Marvel in 2:50, followed by Naomi Miles of Lake Forest in 1:11 and August Rottmann of Highland in 1:19 to reach the finals. She kept the drama to a minimum there, pinning Ileen Castrjon of Zion-Benton in 1:37. The junior finished her season, wrestling against both boys and girls, 19-7 overall.
“Rose didn’t need much coaching this week; she simply dominated,” Hononegah head coach Tyler DeMoss said. “We put in a lot of work to prepare and she was really ready.”
“I was confident, but not cocky going in,” Rose said. “I’ve had a lot of opportunities and I’ve wrestled in international competition against girls. This was easier on me than if I’d wrestled in a boys tournament, but it was nice to see that a bunch of girls are getting out there and joining teams. Now I’m looking forward to going back and being a two-time champion next year.”
DeMoss said his freshman wrestler was more than ready, too.
“I had to coach her a little bit more with the mental stuff and keeping her on track,” he said. “She expected her match to be up first and then they told her at the last minute they were starting at 145 so that was an adjustment. But she did a great job. Both girls are super independent. They warm themselves up. They like to take things into their own hands.”
Both sisters gave their coach a lot of credit.
“He taught me everything he knows and I’m so grateful,” Angelina said. “He’s an amazing coach.”
“Tyler was my workout partner over the summer,” Rose said. “We came over to our house and we spent a lot of time training in the wrestling room we have in our barn. I got to compete in some international tournaments and did pretty well.”
DeMoss said the sisters’ accomplishments will help in Hononegah’s recruiting efforts to build a full girls wrestling team.
“We have four girls on the team now and hopefully we double that next year and add each year,” the coach said. “In two to three years we hope to have a full lineup of girls. That would be awesome. It is getting more and more popular every year.”