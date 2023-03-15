ROCKTON — Jacob Klink loved to play football at Hononegah and when he was younger he hoped to play college football.
Forgoing playing the sport his senior year showed not only his dream had changed, but also that he was going all-in as a track and field athlete, hoping to land a scholarship with an NCAA Division I program.
Wednesday, that dream became reality as the shot put and discus standout accepted an offer from Illinois State University.
“He caught a lot of flack when he made that decision not to play (football),” his father, Mickey said. “But he knew what he was doing. He trained and threw all fall to get where he is now.”
The 6-foot-4 Klink was a three-year starter and one of the best offensive lineman in the NIC-10. But track had moved ahead of football as his sport of choice.
“It was probably after the whole COVID thing my sophomore year when I got both a taste of football and track that spring season,” he said. “That’s when I started to realize that I enjoyed competing in track more. I was being recruited by Division I schools for both, but that experience made me more confident about making my decision not to play football as a senior. I’m happy with the decision now and appreciate those that supported me through it.”
The NIC-10’s defending indoor and outdoor shot put champion looks leaner than the 384 pounds he weighed playing guard or center in football. Always agile for his size (he can do the splits), he has added more explosion with his throws.
“I have worked a lot on gaining muscle mass and losing body fat,” Klink said. “I honestly could not tell you what I weigh now. I’m focusing more on the results in the ring rather than what is on the scale.”
The proof is in the shot putting apparently. Klink recently threw a career-best 58-feet, 9 inches during an indoor meet. His previous best was 55-6 outdoors. He has thrown 143-8 in the discus.
Klink, a close to straight-A student, announced in October he was verbally committing to ISU and now made it official. The Redbirds checked all the boxes.
“I loved the family they have created there between the student-athletes and coaches,” Klink said. “The No. 1 priority is the competition and winning, but a close No. 2 is making sure everyone is comfortable and has great resources for what they want to do. I felt the same way here at Hononegah.”
Klink says he will join an elite group. ISU’s throwers are ranked in the top 10 in the nation.
“I’m very excited to join that group,” he said.
Klink still has some business to attend to with the Indians. His main goal is to win an IHSA state title in the shot put. If hard work has anything to do with it, throws coach Todd Eccles expects to see his protege on the podium this spring.
“This is all about Jacob and the hard work he is willing to put in,” Eccles said. “I really expect to see him on the awards stand at Eastern Illinois.”
In addition to Echols, Klink said he wanted to particularly thank his throws coach at Madison Throwers, Joe Frontier, as well as his trainer, Jared Schomburg, of The Fit in Rockford.