BDN_230106_Bodee
Buy Now

Hononegah football coach Brian Zimmerman, left, congratulated Bodee Redieske, flanked by his parents Laurie and Josh on Thursday.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

ROCKTON— Hononegah senior wide receiver Bodee Redieske had been considering several colleges and their football programs he learned a little more about Rockford University’s passing game.

That helped make up his mind.

Recommended for you