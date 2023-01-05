ROCKTON— Hononegah senior wide receiver Bodee Redieske had been considering several colleges and their football programs he learned a little more about Rockford University’s passing game.
That helped make up his mind.
ROCKTON— Hononegah senior wide receiver Bodee Redieske had been considering several colleges and their football programs he learned a little more about Rockford University’s passing game.
That helped make up his mind.
“Their coach told me they throw in a quarter what we threw in a game,” Redieske said with a chuckle. “I love that. As a wide receiver you just hope they throw the ball a lot.
“Honestly, Rockford was the clear cut favorite once I visited. I knew that’s where I wanted to spend the next four years.”
Redieske officially signed with the D-III program on Thursday.
Rockford struggled to win in 2022, going 1-9, but certainly moved the football. The Regents averaged over 22 points and 300 yards passing per game. They had 23 TDs through the air and 3,032 yards passing. QB Jaelen Ray, who threw for most of that, is expected to return.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Redieske grew up playing in the Beloit Boys & Girls Club league and then later for the South Beloit feeder program.
“I started out as a center,” he said. “Then I got taller, slimmed down and started playing receiver in the seventh grade. I was a SoBo right up until I transferred to Hononegah as a freshman. I had to prove a little to myself here, but I think I fit in pretty well.”
He expects to do the same as a Regent.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for Bodee,” Hononegah head coach Brian Zimmerman said. “He’s been in our leadership program and you could always count on him. He has what you look for in an athlete beyond just athletic ability. In terms of that, he is one of the fastest guys we’ve had in several years.”
Redieske will study Criminal Justice in college.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.