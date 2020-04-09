ROCKTON— Chris Akelaitis ended his senior season at Hononegah with a bang.
Now he’s hoping to make more explosive memories in the 815.
Akelaitis, the 2019-20 Beloit Daily News All-Area Player of the Year, committed to play for Rock Valley College Wednesday.
“The first thing is those guys are right in my backyard,” Akelaitis said. “And the coaching staff has been great. You look at the program’s resume from previous year, and I felt like I had a great chance to have success there.”
Akelaitis said Beloit College and Rockford University were recruiting him, but Rock Valley showed the most interest.
“The coaches there would text me just about every day,” Akelaitis said. “The other schools showed interest, but not like that. I did a virtual visit with the head coach because of all the contact rules right now, and that’s when I made the decision.”
Akelaitis is coming off an outstanding senior season in which he averaged 15.4 points and five rebounds. The Indians stumbled through an unremarkable season until getting healthy in February.
“It was in the second half of the Freeport game, one of the last regular season games we had,” Akelaitis said. “All of a sudden, something just clicked. From then on, we just went on a run.”
Indeed they did. Hononegah took out NIC-10 rival Guilford in the first round of the playoffs before stunning top-seeded Elgin South.
They finished off a regional title with a stunning, last-second win over East before finally falling to St. Charles North in the sectionals.
“My senior year, I just couldn’t ask for a better way to go out,” Akelaitis said. “We had such a great summer season, then we had some injuries and it was hard for a while. But to win a regional title, that was amazing.”
Akelaitis said location and the interest of the coaches weren’t the only things that drew him to RVC.
“The first thing I looked for was good academics,” Akelaitis said. “And I wanted to play at a place that would push me to my competitive limit and allow me to make the most out of my time there.
“My goal is to go in there and be able to contribute right away. With the quarantine that’s happening now, I’m looking to get a head start on everybody. I’ve got a hoop here at home, and I’m able to work out at home, so I’m trying to make the best of it.”
The Golden Eagles have a strong Hononegah connection. Brayden Hennis earned first-team all-conference honors before committing to Loras College earlier this year.
Rock Valley, which finished 20-13 before losing in the NJCAA Division III district title game, also featured Nick Pierson, a former teammate of Akelaitis’ with the Indians.
Pierson averaged 8.7 points per game this season, and is expected to play a large role on next year’s team.
In the meantime, Akelaitis will be working in the driveway and in the basement, hoping to conjure up some electricity this fall.
