ROCKFORD—Hononegah’s softball team might have been looking past Monday’s game a bit to a showdown with NIC-10 rival Harlem on Wednesday, but the Indians still had plenty of firepower to dispatch host Rockford Guilford, 13-0.
The Indians ran into some outs and popped up a bit too much, but Guilford let several balls drop and committed five errors.
Hononegah scored once in the first inning, four times in the second, five in the third and three in the fifth to end the game after five innings by the mercy rule.
The Indians outhit Guilford 11-1. Kendall Johnson led the way with three hits in four trips, including an inside-the-park home run and a triple. She drove in four runs. Amanda Williams also had a big game, going 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Allie Clutter smacked a two-run homer.
Starting pitcher Lexi Bach went all five innings and allowed just the one hit. She walked two and struck out 10.
Hononegah improved to 12-2 heading into Wednesday’s game with the Huskies at 5 p.m. at Swanson Park in Roscoe. Harlem handed Hononegah its only NIC-10 loss.
• MONDAY’S LINESCORE:
Hononegah…..140 03—13-11-0
Guilford……….000 00—0-1-5
Pitching: Bach (5 inn., 1 hit, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 SO). RGm Janserd (3.0 inn., 9 hits, 10 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO), Eckelbarger (2.0, 2 hits, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO).
Leading hitters: Hono, Bennett 1x2, 4 runs, 1 RBI; A. Williams 3x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Johnson 3x4, 1 run, 4 RBI; Clutter 1x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI. 2B: Bennett, A. Williams. 3B: K. Johnson. HR: Clutter, K. Johnson. SB: Bennett 2, N. Kinney 2.