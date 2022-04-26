ROCKFORD—Hononegah and Rockford Boylan have had some classic duels in NIC-10 baseball over the years.
Tuesday, though, was dominated by Kyle Anderson.
The senior pitcher tossed a 2-hit shutout as Hononegah rolled to a 10-0 victory shortened to six innings. Anderson struck out 10.
The Indians’ offense was led by Bryce Goodwine, who tripled and scored twice. Landen Seymore went 2-for-4 and Austin Dresser was 1-for-3 with a run scored and two runs batted in.
• BELOIT TURNER 17, EVANSVILLE 5: The Blue Devils couldn’t get Jackson Burk out as he went 4-for-4 with two home runs, two runs scored and seven RBIs.
Burk was also the winning pitcher in the game. He was touched for three hits and four earned runs in four innings. He walked three and struck out eight.
The Trojans had plenty of other hitting stars. Michael Cook was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Mason Hoenig was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
• NORTH BOONE 15, WINNEBAGO 14: After becoming North Boone’s all-time leader in strikeouts on Monday as he pitched 5 2-3 innings of a 15-2 romp over Winnebago, Chandler Alderman made noise with his bat in the rematch on Tuesday. He was 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs.
He had plenty of help. Eli Lopez and Bryce Nolen knocked in three runs apiece.
Linescore:
Hononegah 10, Boylan 0
Hononegah.100 522—10 8 0
Boylan…….000 000—0 2 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): H, Anderson (W) 6.0-2-0-0-2-10.
Leading hitters: H, Goodwine 1x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Sayles 1x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Hibbard 1x3, 2 runs; Seymour 2x4, 1 RBI; Dresser 1x3, 1 run, 2 RBI. 2B: Dresser, Sayles. 3B: Goodwine.
North Boone 15, Winnebago 14
Winnebago..108 041 0—14 12 3
N. Boone…..310 272 x—15 12 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): W, Schuur 4.1-5-9-5-7-4; James (L) 0.2-7-6-3-0-0; Olson 1.0-0-0-0-1-1. NB, Lopez 3-0-7-9-3-2-5; Self (W) 4.0-5-5-4-0-3.
Leading hitters: W, Leonard 2x4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Weevil 3x4, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Lindquist 2x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI. NB, Alderman 3x3, 1 run, 3 RBI; Lopez 1x4, 1 run, 3 RBI; Castillo 1x4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Nolen 1x4, 1 run, 3 RBI; Raabe 2x4, 1 run, 2 RBI. 2B: Nolen, Alderman.
• SOFTBALL: BELVIDERE 4, HONONEGAH 3: The Indians’ saw their unbeaten streak end as they fell to the visiting Bucs at Swanson Park.
Hononegah (8-1, 5-1) led 2-1 heading to the fifth inning, but the Bucs put up three runs and the Indians could only rally within a run. Belvidere starter Mckyler Morris went the distance, allowing six hits and two earned runs. She walked one and struck out three.
Sierra Armstrong took the loss, allowing five hits and four runs (one earned) in 4 2-3 innings.
Sophia Hulsey was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and hit a solo home run. Danielle Franz was the only Hononegah batter with multiple hits, going 2-for-3. Briella Sendele had a triple and scored a run.
• BELOIT TURNER 7, EAST TROY 6: Host Turner scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning for a come-from-behind victory.
Kamdyn Davis, Autumn Meris and Taylor Vies all sparked a 10-hit Turner attack. Davis was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Meris was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs and Viens was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and an RBI.
Ryleigh Rose pitched the first 4 1-3 innings and allowed six hits and six runs (three earned), walking one and striking out three. Gabby Champeny picked up the win in relief, working 2 2-3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.
• BRODHEAD 5, CLINTON 2: The visiting Cardinals outhit the Cougars 10-4 and scored single runs in five different innings.
Ava Risum was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to pace Brodhead. Daisy Nelson was also 2-for-3 with a run scored and Taetum Hoesly was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Risum also went the distance on the mound, allowing two runs and no walks while striking out 11. Vada Matts pitched a complete game for Clinton, allowing 10 hits and six runs (four earned).
• BIG FOOT 14, EVANSVILLE 2 (5 inn.): The Chiefs pounded out 11 hits while holding the Blue Devils to four in the game shortened to five innings.
Winning pitcher Holly Kynell allowed two unearned runs with two walks and five strikeouts. She was 2-for-3 at the plate with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Riley Summers also had a big game, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and two runs scored.
Linescores
Belvidere 4, Hononegah 3
Belvidere….001 030 0—4 6 2
Hononegah.011 001 0—3 6 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): B, Morris (W) 7.0-6-3-2-1-3. H, Armstrong (L) 4.2-5-4-1-3-4; Bach 2.1-1-0-0-1-3.
Leading hitters: B, Hulsey 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Wisely 1x4, 1 run; Coryell 1x3, 1 RBI. H, Franz 2x3, Sendele 1x2, 1 run; Armstrong 1x1, 1 RBI. 2B: Coryell, Morris (B), Wisely. 3B: Sendele. HR: Hulsey.
Beloit Turner 7, East Troy 6
East Troy…002 040 0—6 7 5
Turner…….000 232 x—7 10 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): BT, Rose 4.1-6-6-3-1-3; Champeny (W) 2.2-1-0-0-0-3.
Leading hitters: BT, Davis 3x4, 2 runs; Meris 2x4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Viens 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI. 2B: Viens. 3B: Meris, Viens.
Brodhead 5, Clinton 2
Brodhead…101 111 0—5 10 2
Clinton…….000 010 1—2 4 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): B, Risum (W) 7.0-4-2-2-0-11. C, Matts (L) 7.0-10-6-4-3-2.
Leading hitters: B, Risum 2x4, 2 runs; Young 1x3, 1 run; Hoesly 2x4, 1 run; Hafen 1x3, 1 RBI; Nelson 2x3, 1 run; Kammerer 1x3, 1 RBI. Cl, Hendricks 1x3, 1 run; Mueller 1x2, 1 run. 2B: Nelson, Risum, Mueller.
Big Foot 14, Evansville 2
Evansville…100 10—2 4 3
Big Foot…..632 3x—14 11 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Ev, Ross (L) 2.0-7-9-7-4-1; Schultz 2.0-4-5-3-2-1. BF, Kynell (W) 5.0-4-2-0-2-5
Leading hitters: Ev, Schulte 2x3, 1 run. BF, Wolf 2x3, 2 runs; Summers 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kynell 2x3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Ries 1x2, 2 runs, 2 RBI. 2B: Davenport (BF), Summers, Bauman (BF). 3B: Kynell, Ries, Wolf. HR: Summers.