ROSCOE—Sierra Armstrong says there was a time when she would have fretted about where she hit in the lineup.
“Back when I was 10U, oh yeah, that would be a problem,” the sophomore said about bringing up the tail end of the Hononegah batting order. “But why mess with something that’s working? I’m not worried about it.”
After all, Armstrong has responded with clutch hit after clutch hit, including a three-run home run that served as a catalyst for Tuesday’s 13-3 walloping of visiting Freeport.
The blast was a no-doubter at Swanson Stadium and her third of the season. She was 3-for-3 to raise her batting average to .333.
Freeport (3-2) scored first, but Hononegah (8-2) quickly tied it in the bottom of the first. The Indians tacked on three runs in the second although the Pretzels got a two-run homer from Kennedy Kloepping to pull within a run.
In the bottom of the third inning, Briella Sendele singled, stole second and moved to third on an error and scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-3.
A walk to Allie Clutter and a single by Danielle Franz set the stage for Armstrong’s long three-run blast with two outs.
“I think when we get down we can always depend on our hitting to get us back in a game,” the first baseman said. “We’re excited to show what we can do, particularly since we have such a young team with nine underclassmen.”
Joscelyn Bennett followed Armstrong by ripping her first prep home run to hike the lead to 9-3.
The Indians went on to outhit Freeport 13-6. They also got a 3-for-3 effort from the No. 7 hitter, catcher Franz.
“I think our strength is that our hitters one through nine in our lineup are all solid,” Bohn said. “Anybody can have a real good day for us and pick up somebody who isn’t. We have a lot of balance.”
Balance was something Freeport struggled with. The Pretzels had five hits from their top three hitters, but just one from the other six. After allowing the early three runs, Hononegah starter Braxton Brown blanked Freeport over the final two innings. She walked one and struck out five.
“Braxton missed a couple of pitchers early, location-wise and they hit them hard, but once she got ahead she pitched a lot better,” Bohn said. “I’m really happy with this because Freeport was 3-1 coming in and we weren’t sure how good they were. We did a great job hitting and driving in runs with two outs. You do that and you can control the momentum of a game.”
• UP NEXT: The Indians are back in action Wednesday when they travel to Rockford East.
• BOXSCORE:
FREEPORT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Coon, ss, 3-2-2-0, Kloepping, 2b, 3-1-1-2, Pro, lf, 2-0-2-0, Vandeberg, 1b, 2-0-0-0, Olson, c, 2-0-1-1, Swalve, 3b, 2-0-0-0, Plowman, cf, 1-0-0-0, Plum, 1b-p, 2-0-0-0, C. Plowman, p, 2-0-0-0. Totals: 19-3-6-3.
HONONEGAH (ab-r-h-rbi)—Bennett, 2b, 4-2-2-1, A. Williams, 3b, 3-1-2-2, Johnson, ss, 3-1-0-0, Sendele, cf, 3-2-1-0, Clutter, dh, 3-1-1-1, N. Williams, lf, 3-0-0-0, Franz, c, 3-3-3-1, Kinney, rf, 2-0-0-0, Sanders, rf, 1-1-1-1, Armstrong, 1b, 3-2-3-5. 28-13-13-11.
Freeport…...102 00—3-6-3
Hononegah..135 31—13-13-0
2B: Bennett, Clutter, Sanders, A. Williams. HR: Armstrong, Bennett, Kloepping. SB: Franz, Sendele, A. Williams.
Pitching: F, C. Plowman 4.0 inn., 12 hits, 12 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Plum 1-3, 1 hit, 1 run, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Hono, Brown 5 inn., 6 hits, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO. W—Brown. L—Plowman.