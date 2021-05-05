ROCKFORD — Hononegah opened Wednesday's game with an 18-run first inning and put up 26 hits in all in hammering host Rockford East 34-0 in NIC-10 softball. The game was shortened to three innings.
The Indians improved to 9-2 as winning pitcher Sierra Armstrong allowed only two hits.
The game left some Indians with amazing stat lines. Freshman Danielle Franz was 4-for-4 with four runs scored, five RBIs, two doubles, a three-run home run and a walk. Sophomore Amanda Williams was 4-for-5 with five runs scored, six RBIs and two doubles. Senior Kendall Johnson smacked a pair of triples, scored a run and knocked in four. Sophomore Joscelyn Bennett was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and four RBIs. Freshman Natalie Kinney was also 4-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBI.
The Indians host Rockford Jefferson at 5 p.m. Friday at Swanson Stadium.