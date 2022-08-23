BDN_220824_Cole Warren
Junior quarterback Cole Warren saw valuable varsity time in 2021.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

ROCKTON—Hononegah’s Indians rolled through an undefeated NIC-10 season in 2021, winning a league title for the fourth time in the past eight years.

But to repeat will be quite a feat for the Indians, who must replace six All-NIC-10 players on their defense as well as the majority of their offense from an 11-1 overall squad that reached the third round of the IHSA playoffs.

