ROCKTON—Hononegah’s Indians rolled through an undefeated NIC-10 season in 2021, winning a league title for the fourth time in the past eight years.
But to repeat will be quite a feat for the Indians, who must replace six All-NIC-10 players on their defense as well as the majority of their offense from an 11-1 overall squad that reached the third round of the IHSA playoffs.
The Indians head to Rockford Auburn’s stadium to play Jefferson at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in their season opener. Last season, Hononegah crushed the J-Hawks 64-0.
“I think they have some good, athletic guys coming back, but I’ve heard they’re having problems with numbers,” Zimmerman said. “Really we are more concerned about ourselves these days than our opponents. We focus on Hononegah coming out and being disciplined, eliminating our mistakes and not doing the things that could hurt us. Week 1 you don’t know what you’re going to see so you concentrate on your own team.”
While Hononegah had a fine offense a year ago, the defense was the best in the league, allowing only 88 points in nine games. Three players who started as sophomore return: 6-foot-2, 300-pound tackle Michael Floryance, middle linebacker Miles Schmidt and cornerback Isaiah Houi. All three should be among the best at their position this fall.
“Those three are a real good start,” Zimmerman said. “We have some seniors taking over positions who have seen a decent amount of varsity time. After seeing these guys line up in camp all summer I feel good where we are right now and we’ll find out Saturday afternoon how prepared we are.”
The Indians also are high on senior defensive lineman Nick Carratt and 6-4, 225-pound junior Aundre Pilgrim may be ready for a breakout season.
“Aundre certainly looks the part,” Zimmerman said. “Now we’ll see how he plays.”
Graduation also gave the offense a huge hit, including quarterback Isaac Whisenand, do-it-all Bryce Goodwine and 1,000-yard rusher Stuart Hale. Zimmerman was hoping to answer a few questions during last Friday’s Purple-and-Gold scrimmage, but it was canceled due to thunderstorms in the area.
“On the plus side, we didn’t have any injuries and in the past, we’ve had a broken collarbone and a broken fibula,” Zimmerman said. “It’s disappointing for the players, but it was the right decision to make.”
While Whisenand is gone, he did miss a few games last season due to COVID so his backup, junior Cole Warren, has quite a bit of varsity experience. He completed 51 percent of his passes for 416 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
“Cole played varsity level football all last season,” Zimmerman said. “Behind him we have a couple of seniors, Joey Roos and Lucas Whisenand. Joey has a cannon of an arm and he is very athletic. He has also been doing some kicking and long-snapping for us.”While Hononegah’s top receivers also graduated, Warren will have some nice tall targets in 6-4 Cody Neiber and 6-5 Chase Kemmet and a speedy slot receiver in Houi. Senior Jacob Scaduto has also come on at the spot and Pilgrim is an an interesting tight end prospect.
At running back, the Indians will feature juniors Estin Fickter and Lucas Poppe and possibly sophomore Curt Smith and Lyle Buckley..
“I think we have the running backs to have another effective running game and I’m very confident in the offensive line blocking for them,” Zimmerman said.
It will be a rebuilt line. Returnee Joey Idstein anchors it, now at center, but the other four 2021 starters do not return. Three graduated and All-NIC-10 Jacob Klink decided to forgo football and focus on track and field.
“We still have good size,” Zimmerman said. “We’ll have two juniors, Isaak ‘Chuck’ Smith and Drake Broege, at the guards. Senior Dain Hamilton and sophomore Jacob Benson, a 6-4, 250-pounder, will start at the tackles.
Zack Luker, the team’s punter a year ago, will try his hand at placekicking this year with Goodwine playing baseball in college.
The J-Hawks may be hurting for numbers, but they do have a stellar linebacker in Joey Alvarez, who was special mention all-NIC-10 as a junior when he had 56 tackles, including 13 for loss and five sacks. Fifteen of those tackles came against Hononegah. Alvarez also played quarterback and running back last year.
On offense, the J-Hawk to stop is likely 6-3 wide receiver Randy Johnson, who earned All-NIC-10 honors last season when he caught 38 passes for 356 yards.
NOTES: Since Jefferson doesn’t have enough players for a sophomore team the freshmen game will be moved up from Monday to Saturday at 10 a.m.