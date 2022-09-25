ROCKTON—Hononegah Defensive Coordinator Marc LaMay, filling in as interim head coach with Brian Zimmerman hospitalized in Madison, praised the Indians for playing a great second half Friday night at Kelsey Field.
They really didn’t need to be reminded about their first-half effort.
“The word of the day was resiliency,” LaMay said after the Indians rallied from a 16-0 deficit against Rockford East to post a 39-16 victory and improve to 5-0. “This is a great group of kids. I don’t know if we’re necessarily as talented as we were last year. We tell them we’re going to get knocked down. But we’re a deep team and we tell them to keep fighting. That’s what we stress and fortunately we’ve been able to do that.”
Very little was right at the start as the Indians fell behind 16-0 and while Cole Warren ran 5 yards for a touchdown late in the second quarter, his offense mostly sputtered and he tossed an ill-advised interception just before the break.
Warren and the Indians put their first-half blahs behind them and went on to outscore the E-Rabs 32-0 in the second half.
“We came out flat in the first half,” said Warren, who threw three-half touchdown passes. “We have to come out stronger than we do. We shouldn’t have to be down to get back up. We were killing ourselves with penalties in the first half. We stopped making those mistakes and I think we game-planned a little more at half after talking about what we saw. I think we threw more.”
LaMay, who wears a T-shirt emblazoned with “Get Off the Field,” saw his defense do exactly that in the second half, shutting out East after the break. They set the tone when they stuffed the gambling E-Rabs on a fourth down-and-2 to go on their opening possession.
“In the first half we were messing up and making more mistakes than they were,” LaMay said. “We focused on really locking down and believing in each other.”
After holding East (2-3) on fourth down, Hononegah took over at the E-Rabs’ 37 and on the next play Warren connected with Isaiah Houi for a touchdown to cut East’s lead to 16-13.
Houi had a 64-yard TD pass nullified by a penalty on the Indians’ next possession, which then ended in a punt, but it happened to be a great one by Zach Luker downed at the East 12. Three plays later, Jackson Washington picked off a pass on the second to last play of the third quarter, giving the Indians the ball at the East 41.
After a couple runs, play-action froze an E-Rab defender and Brayden Berg.was wide open for a 36-yard TD pass. Luker’s PAT gave the Indians their first lead at 19-16 with 11:02 left.
Two takeaways by the Hononegah defense then put the game out of reach.
With East backed up to its 4, the Indians’ Will Roberts picked off a pass from Mahki Mathews at the 6 and Warren ran it into the end zone in one play with 8:53 left for a 26-16 lead.
Only eight seconds elapsed before Hononegah lineman Aundre Pilgrim fell on Mathews’ fumble at the East 30. That drive took 10 plays and was capped with Warren hitting Jacob Saduto in the end zone with an 8-yard TD pass for a 32-16 lead with 5:01 left.
“There was nothing really special we did in the second half other than doing our jobs,” Pilgrim said. “We kept our heads up and brought the energy.”
Backup quarterback Joey Roos broke free for a 25-yard TD run with Luker adding the PAT for the 39-16 final.
• NOTES: Warren finished 6-for-14 for 107 yards and ran 11 times for 59 yards. …Zimmerman was rushed to UW Hospital in Madison on Tuesday with a medical emergency. He was out of intensive care on Friday, but remained hospitalized.
• BOXSCORE:
Hononegah 39, Rockford East 16
RE—Mathews, 25, run (Catlin run)
RE—Mathews, 2, run (Catlin run)
Hono—Warren, 5, run (Luker kick)
Hono—Houi, 36, pass from Warren (kick failed)
Hono—Berg, 30, pass from Warren (kick failed)
Hono—Warren, 6, run (Luker kick)
Hono—Scaduto, 9, pass from Warren (kick failed)
Hono—Roos, 25, run (Luker kick)
TEAM STATS—First downs: RE 10, Hono 18. Rushing: RE 44-201, Hono 35-147. Passing: RE 20, Hono 107. Passes: RE 13-3-2, Hono 14-6-1. Fumbles: RE 1-1, Hono 0-0. Punts: 3-27.0, Hono 4-39.3. Penalties: RE 5-35, Hono 6-35.
INDIVIDUAL STATS—Rushing, RE: Catlin 24-72, Dotson 6-65, Mathews 13-64. Hono, Warren 11-59, Fichter 9-35. Passing: Phillips 10-3-0, 20; Mathews 3-0-0. Hono, Warren 14-6-1, 107. Receiving: RE, Doeton 2-9, Catlin 1-11. Hono, Berg 2-41, Houi 1-36.