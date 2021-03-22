ROCKTON—Isaac Whisenand stepped into a role on Saturday he’s been preparing for since he threw his first spiral.
The son of former Hononegah High School quarterback Kurt Whisenand, Isaac always expected to follow in his father’s footsteps.
“I’ve been told that even when I was little I’d say I was going to be a quarterback,” Isaac said with a chuckle. “In organized football, I’ve never played any other position.”
There’s a certain degree of pressure that goes with playing quarterback, especially when you’re trying to size up to the past two quarterbacks at Hononegah, Ryan Van Schelven and Payton Mather.
“Yeah, there’s pressure, obviously, but I like the fact that you’re definitely a leader on the team and an extension of the coach on the field,” Whisenand said. “You really have to know your team’s offense. Saturday, I think our game plan was solid and against a good team like Bevidere North, we were the better-prepared team.”
The Indians definitely acted like they were eager to make up for losing out on their 2020 season last fall due to the pandemic. Playing on the turf at Harlem High School, they dismantled the Blue Thunder, 61-0, in their spring opener.
Whisenand’s debut as a varsity quarterback was remarkably impressive. He completed his first pass to Braden Sayles at the sticks for a first down, and the senior receiver then avoided a defender and won a footrace down the sidelines for a 96-yard score.
Whisenand went on to have a banner day. He was 10-for-13 for 181 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran four times for 102 yards and scored two touchdowns (on gallops of 55 and 37 yards). The Indians finished with 514 yards of total offense.
“When you have a game like we did Saturday everyone wants to turn to you and say you did a great job and really give a lot of the credit,” the quarterback said. “Actually, it was my teammates making plays all day. Sayles is just a great playmaker. I owe him the credit for making that (96-yard) play. Quarterbacks get headlines, but your teammates make or break you.”
Just as important as having good-hands folks like Sayles to throw to is having the blockers up front giving you the time to target them. Hononegah’s offensive linemen controlled the line of scrimmage and were the unsung heroes of the rout, Whisenand said.
“The entire game, I didn’t feel any pressure,” he said. “Left tackle Clayton Walls, left guard Jacob Klink, center Connor Thorne, right guard Colton Heinrich and right tackle Dave Settimi—those guys did a great job. They’re probably some of the bigger guys in the league and yet they’re a very mobile offensive line.”
Whisenand credits two coaches in particular with his development—Jim Ryan and his dad, Kurt, who is a volunteer on the staff. He said the fact the season is just six games with no IHSA playoffs puts a lot of importance on each game.
“I think that’s particularly true for the seniors,” he said. “Knowing we only have those six games motivates us to work that much harder. Due to the pandemic some guys chose not to come out., but the guys who are here have worked very hard to get us where we are.”
While spring football is a welcome oasis for football-starved Whisenand and Co., they’re likely to get their fill of the sport from here on out with contact days over the summer and then a full traditional season in the fall.
They are, of course, focused simply on the here and now.
“It will require a lot of grid and grind, but I think we have the potential to run the table this season,” Whisenand said.
• UP NEXT: The Indians will play at Rockford Auburn on Saturday at 1 p.m. The sophomore team plays at 11 a.m.