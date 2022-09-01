BDN_220902_Cole Warren
After a solid start against Rockford Jefferson, Hononegah quarterback Cole Warren faces a rougher task against Harlem.

 Jim Franz/Beloit Daily News

ROCKTON—What will be one of the biggest tests for the Hononegah football team all season is staring them right in the face. 

The Indians will travel to face their NIC-10 rivals, the Harlem Huskies, for week two Friday night. 

