ROCKTON—What will be one of the biggest tests for the Hononegah football team all season is staring them right in the face.
The Indians will travel to face their NIC-10 rivals, the Harlem Huskies, for week two Friday night.
And head coach Brian Zimmerman knows how these two foes feel about each other.
“They’re one of the closest public schools,” he said. “There’s the Roscoe-Rockton Junior Indians, so we frequently get kids who played together in middle school (on both sides). A lot of them are still friends with each other, and there can be banter.”
Zimmerman is also aware of the recent history between these teams and how close the games have been.
In 2019, the Huskies mounted a furious comeback to score 22 unanswered points and secure a late fourth-quarter lead. A botched snap on a punt then put the Indians in position for a game-winning field goal.
Last season, Hononegah edged Harlem 14-6 on its way to an undefeated regular season. That would be the Huskies' lone regular season loss.
Each of the past four matchups has been decided by eight points or less.
With a history like that, Zimmerman said the Indians will have a small margin of error.
“Our key to victory is to limit our mistakes,” he said. “We need to play with intensity. It’s going to be a physical game. I told them to not let Harlem get in their head, just play our game and do what we do.”
Hononegah beat Jefferson 35-22 last Saturday, and while the Indians saw a lot of positives, mistakes like missed tackles made the game closer than it would have been.
The Indians lost six All-NIC-10 players on their defense from last season, so they are sporting a younger and less-experienced unit.
“I told (the defense) I’m not worried about Harlem,” Zimmerman said. “I’m worried about Hononegah. We focus on the things we can control: our technique, intensity, discipline.”
Harlem beat Rockford Auburn 21-12 in week one, and it was largely helped by its ball-hawking defense which snatched four interceptions.
Indians’ quarterback Cole Warren, who was 10-for-15 with 181 yards and three touchdown passes last week, will be tested by the tough Huskies’ defense.
“I expect Cole to get better every game,” Zimmerman said. “He didn’t have any interceptions last week, which was a good start. We're going to see a better secondary than we did against Jefferson, but I feel very good having him at the helm of our offense.”
Running back duo Luke Poppe and Estin Fichter combined for 149 yards against Jefferson while each contributing a touchdown.
Poppe had 102 of those yards, but Fichter looks to contribute more this week after missing some action last week due to cramps.
"It's a one-two combo," Zimmerman said. "I don't think that one of them is going to see more carries than the other; they're both going to get opportunities. That's because they have a similar running style, but they both bring their own uniqueness to carrying the ball."
Despite only scoring 21 points against Auburn, Zimmerman added that Harlem has a very well-rounded and experienced offense.
“They’ve got a big offensive line,” he said. “Their quarterback, Austin Redmon, has improved since last season. He’s an accurate thrower, and he’s also got pretty good feet. They have a couple of really talented receivers that just go up and bring the ball down. So, they work together really well.”
The Indians have a tough match ahead of them, but a win could set a good tone for the rest of the season.
“We've got a great group of athletes that are willing to work hard,” Zimmerman said. “And they are willing to try to get better. They don't just show up on Friday night expecting to win. During the week, we work to get better.”