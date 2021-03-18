ROCKTON — More than 16 months after they last took the field, the Hononegah Indians are ready to roll once again.
The Indians will face a stern challenge in the opening week of the 2021 spring season when they face Belvidere North Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Harlem High School.
Hononegah finished last season with an 8-3 record that included a 7-2 mark in NIC-10 play. One of those two losses was to Belvidere North.
Indians coach Brian Zimmerman said he's pleased with where his team is at.
"I feel really good about our starting lineups," Zimmerman said. "We had a really good week of practice, both inside and outside. The issue that I'm concerned with is that we haven't hit anyone in a long time. You feel good about where you're at, but until that first snap, you don't really know."
The Blue Thunder, also a 7-2 NIC-10 team, lost most of its top contributors from 2019, including two all-conference offensive linemen.
"They did lose a lot on both sides of the ball," Zimmerman said. "But they are a really well-coached team that's difficult to prepare against. They are one of the few teams that run the wing option, and we've been working really hard defensively the last few weeks to prepare for that. Seeing them early, that helps us because it's given us more time to prepare."
Zimmerman knows the Tribe will have to stay mentally sharp as well.
"They are a classic option offense in that they can lull you to sleep," Zimmerman said. "They go down the field three-and-half yards at a time, then all of a sudden they throw a pass. They might only throw eight or 10 times, but they might be for huge completions."
Hononegah will start Isaac Whisenand at quarterback, but Bryce Goodwine will see some snaps as well.
"Isaac has done a great job for us, but Bryce is going to play a role, too," Zimmerman said. "The thing about Bryce is that we're playing him on defense, too. He's listed on the roster as RB/DB, but it really should just say athlete, because we utilize him in a bunch of different roles."
• SOUTH BELOIT at POLO: The SoBos' eight-man debut happens to come against the defending state champion in the Marcos.
The game, which takes place Friday night, will be a stern test for South Beloit, which has had just a few weeks of practice to adjust to a brand-new style of ball.
SoBos coach Sam Cady said the challenge will be significant.
"We're going to have to play to the top of our ability," Cady said. "And we are going to have to force them into some mistakes if we're going to stay in the game. I don't expect them to be quite as strong as they were last year, but they are still going to be a really good team."
• NORTH BOONE at ROCKFORD LUTHERAN: The Vikings will kick off their spring season at Rockford Lutheran Saturday at 2 p.m.
The two carry similar returning profiles, with North Boone coming off a 5-5 season in which they qualified for the IHSA Class 2A playoffs, and Lutheran barely missing out with a 4-5 mark.