ROCKFORD— The Hononegah football team remained unbeaten with a 37-8 thrashing of Rockford East Friday night, celebrating the return of quarterback Isaac Whisenand from a two-week absence due to illness.
The Indians (4-0) got a pair of long touchdown passes of 50 and 31 yards fro Whisenand to Bryce Goodwine in the first half to key the victory.
The Indians also benefited from a pair of E-Rab mistakes on special teas. Hononegah’s Jackson Washington recovered the ball in the end zone after a bad snap on a punt for a touchdown, and Karsten Nordlie later blocked a punt out of the end zone for a safety.
Goodwine added a four-yard touchdown run to give him the first of his three scores.
Hononegah led 23-0 at halftime and cruised to the win. Stuart Hale had 83 yards on 10 carries for the Indians.
• SOUTH BELOIT 50, HIAWATHA 24: The SoBos dominated visiting Hiawatha Friday night behind a terrific performance on the ground.
Fern Balderas rushed 27 times for 339 yards and four touchdowns and added a two-point conversion for good measure. As a team, the SoBos grounded out 461 yards on the ground, including 72 from Rence Kostka.
• LODI 24, BELOIT TURNER 6: The Trojans defense put up a solid performance, but it wasn’t enough to take down state-ranked Lodi Friday night.
Lodi ranked third in Division 4 by Wissports.net, kept its unbeaten record intact with a terrific defensive effort.
The Blue Devils (5-0, 3-0 Capitol Conference) also are ranked No. 6 among state mid-sized schools by The Associated Press.
Turner (2-3, 0-3) halted two Lodi drives on turnovers in the first half, with a fumble recovery by Nate Pozzani and an interception by Cam Combs.
Turner forced two more turnovers later on, but Lodi used its defense to maintain control, taking a 10-0 halftime lead and making it 17-0 on a 32-yard run in the third quarter.
The Trojans scored on a 93-yard pass from Sean Fogel to Emmanuel Galvan on a third-and-24 play in the third quarter.
• VERONA 49, BELOIT MEMORIAL 21: The Purple Knights got a pair of touchdown passes from Griffin Oberneder to Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed in the second half but fell to the Wildcats to move to 1-3 on the season.
Verona led 35-7 at halftime.
It was the 200th career victory for Verona head coach Dave Richardson.
• PARKVIEW/ALBANY 56, FENNIMORE 22: The Fennimore football team picked up its first Southwest Wisconsin Athletic League victory on Friday with a 56-22 victory over winless Orfordville Parkview/Albany.
Fennimore improved to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in SWAL play. Parkview/Albany fell to 0-5 and 0-3.
• FORFEITS: The Clinton Cougars were forced to postpone Friday night’s game with Pardeeville due to COVID-19-related causes. The Cougars are trying to reschedule the game with Pardeeville and at this time will not be charge with a forfeit.
The Big Foot Chiefs received a forfeit victory over Columbus Friday night. They then went on to fall to Adams-Friendship 22-14 in what amounts to an exhibition game. The Chiefs will not be charged with the loss when it comes to determining the playoff field.
FRIDAY’S BOXSCORES:
HONONEGAH 37, ROCKFORD EAST 8
Hononegah….9 14 14 0—37
Rock. East…..0 0 0 8—8
SCORING SUMMARY: Hono—Washington, punt return (Goodwine kick). Hono—Safety. Hono—Goodwine, 4, run (Goodwine kick). Hono—Goodwine, 31, pass from Whisenand (Goodwine kick). Hono—Hale, 6, run (Emanuel kick). Hono—Goodwine, 2, run (Emanuel kick). RE—Kyles, 10, pass from Larson (Catlin run).
TEAM STATS: First downs: Hono 13, RE 14. Rushing: Hono 35-175, RE 48-153. Passing: Hono 81, RE 74. Passes: Hono 4-2-1, RE 13-4-0. Fumbles: Hono 2-1, RE 1-1. Penalties: Hono 9-57, RE 5-35.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing: Hono, Hale 10-83, Goodwine 8-41, Whisenand 6-25, Lukasiewiz 5-24. RE, Catlin 26-119, Dotson 8-25. Passing: Hono, Whisenand 4-2-1, 81. RE, Larson 13-4-0, 74. Receiving: Hono, Goodwine 2-81. RE, Kyles 2-60.
LODI 24, TURNER 6
Turner 0 0 6 0 —6
Lodi 7 3 7 7 -24
Scoring summary: L: Montgomery, 25 run (kick good); L, Curts, 21 kick; L, Montgomery, 24 run (kick good); T, Galvan, 93 pass from Fogel (kick missed); L, Rashid, 15 pass from Fleischman (kick good).
Team stats: Rushing: BT, 18-31; L, 132-197; Passing: BT, 16-7-0, 146 yards; L, 22-14-1, 145 yds; Total offense: BT 177, L 342.
Individual leaders: Rushing: BT Hughes 9-18; L: Montgomery 19-132; Receiving: BT, Galvan 1-93; L, Lincoln 2-40. ; Passing: BT, Fogel 14-6-0, 138 yds, 1 TD; L, Fleischman 22-14-1, 1 TD, 145 yds.