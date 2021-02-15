ROCKTON—The Hononegah girls basketball team blasted visiting nonconference foe Winnebago Saturday afternoon for its third impressive win in as many tries.
The Indians, 60-51 winners, were led by sophomore Emma Clark’s 16 points. Clark hit four of Hononegah’s 14 3-pointers. Junior Haley Warren added 12 points, while freshman Allyson Niedfeldt added 11. Warren and Niedfeldt each had three treys.
Hononegah led 35-26 at halftime before the teams both scored 25 points in the second half.
The Indians played Winnebago because Belvidere North’s varsity is being quarantined due to COVID-19.
Hononegah’s boys basketball teams are currently quarantined, at least the varsity and jayvee. The freshmen were on hold because their head coach was quarantined, but Chad Smith will temporarily take over the team so the first-year Indians can resume play.
HONONEGAH 60, WINNEBAGO 51
Winnebago 14 12 12 13—51
Hononegah 17 18 10 15—60
WINNEBAGO: Brown 8 6-7 23, Bielskis 1 0-0 3, Rittmeyer 0 1-2 1, Provi 1 0-2 3, Intravia 1 0-0 3, Schrank 4 6-10 14, Seger 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 13-21 51.
HONONEGAH: Johnson 3 0-1 8, Fago 2 0-0 5, Clark 6 0-1 16, Abney 1 0-0 3, Warren 4 1-2 12, Niedfeldt 3 2-2 11, LeMay 1 3-4 5. Totals: 20 6-10 60.
3-pointers: Winnebago 4 (Intravia, Provi, Bielskis, Brown). Hononegah 14 (Johnston, Fago, Clark 4, Abney, Warren 3, Niedfeldt 3).
• BOWLING: The Hononegah boys took down rival Harlem in the finals of the Rockford Christian Invite Saturday at the Cherry Bowl.
The Indians’ grand total of 5,965 was 92 better than Harlem’s 5.873.
The coed tournament field included 16 teams. The Harlem girls were seeded No. 3 in the stepladder playoffs, but fell to the Huskies boys. Hononegah ended up beating them for the top spot.
Sycamore finished third in the standings at 5,626, followed by Harlem’s girls (5,488), Oregon girls (5,313), Auburn boys (5,296), Hononegah boys II (5,269), Rockford Christian boys I (5,198), Rockford East boys (5,137), Guilford boys (5,067), Sterling boys (4,864), Hononegah girls (4,813), Sycamore girls (4,734), Rockford Christian boys II (4,342), Lutheran boys (3,929) and Lutheran girls (3,696).