Hononegah pitchers team up on no-hitter against Freeport By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Apr 19, 2022 Apr 19, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago

ROCKTON—Hononegah's Ryan Anderson and Bowen Smith combined to no-hit visiting Freeport 4-1 on Tuesday night.Anderson pitched the first six innings allowing three walks and an unearned run while striking out 12. Smith pitched the seventh and struck out the side.The Indians managed only five hits, but Bryce Goodwine managed to score three times, including a solo home run. The only player with multiple hits was Landen Seymour with two.With the victory, the Indians improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the NIC-10.• BRODHEAD/JUDA 6, BIG FOOT 3: The Cardinals got another strong outing from Brady Malkow as he pitched a two-hit shutout for six innings. He walked three and struck out nine.Down 6-0, the Chiefs rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but Cooper Woelky shut the door with a pair of strikeouts.Gabe Bockhop had half of Brodhead-Juda's four hits with a pair of doubles. He was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs.Linescores:Hononegah 4, Freeport 1Freeport…..100 000 0—1 0 2Hononegah.101 011 x—4 5 1Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): F, Lei (L) 6.0-5-4-3-2-7. Hono, Anderson (W) 6.0-0-1-0-3-12; Smith (S) 1.0-0-0-0-0-3.Leading hitters: Hono, Goodwine 1x2, 3 runs, 1 RGBI; Sayles 1x2, 2 RBI; Seymour 2x3. 2B: Sayles. HR: Goodwine.Brodhead/Juda 6, Big Foot 3Brod./Juda…000 321 0—6 4 1Big Foot……000 000 3—3 3 0Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): B/J, Malkow (W) 6.0-2-0-0-3-9; Lewis 0.0-1-3-2-3-1; Woelky 1.0-0-0-0-0-2. BF, Weeks (L) 5.0-3-5-5-4-6; Morris 2.0-1-1-1-2-2.Leading hitters: B/J, Bockhop 2x4, 1 run, 3 RBI; Sawle 1x1, 1 run, 2 RBI. BF, Hereley 2x3. 2B: Bockhop 2, Sawle.