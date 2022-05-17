Hononegah, North Boone districts' Special Olympians compete in Region A Spring Games By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOVES PARK, Ill.—Several Hononegah and North Boone school district Special Olympians placed in the Region A Spring Games held at the Harlem High School track over the past weekend.Individual results follow:Donnovon Fells (North Boone): 100 meters, MO5 Div., 1st, 13.25; 4x100 relay, CO2 Div., 2nd; long jump, MO4, 3.51 meters.Colin Fitzgerald (Hononegah), softball throw, M11, 2nd, 17.54 meters.Haylie Howe (Hononegah), 100 walk, F05, 1st, 43.25; Softball throw, F08, 5th, 13.42 meters.Natalie Jorgensen (North Boone), 100 walk, FO6, 3rd, 42.22; Softball throw, FO4, 1st, 15.50 meters.Janelle LaGrassa (North Boone), 4x100 relay, CO2, 2nd, 1:40.50; 50 run, FO4, 2nd, 23.53; Tennis ball throw, CO5, 2nd, 4.93 meters.Israel Lopez Diaz (North Boone), 100, MO1, 1st, 20.91; 4x100 relay, COw, 2nd, 1:40.50; Standing long jump, MO4, 5th, 0.61 meters.Nathan Markley (Hononegah), 50 run, M15, 2nd, 8.68; Softball throw, M22, 1st, 23.91 meters.Karina Mincemoyer (Hononegah), 100, FO3, 2nd, 17.34; High jump, F01, 1st, 0.92 meters.Ramiro Morales (North Boone), 200, CO2, 2nd, 32.97; 400, CO3, 3rd, 15.84; 4x100 relay, CO2, 2nd, 1:40.50.Braeden Parker (Hononegah), 100, MO3, 5th, 19.60; Softball throw, M16, 3rd, 25.19 meters.Riley Peterson (Hononegah), 400 walk, CO1, 2nd, 3:41.97; Softball throw, M12, 3rd, 9.60 meters.Victoria Pisarcik (North Boone), 4x100 relay, CO2, 2nd, 1:40.50; 50 run, FO5, 1st, 13.81; Softball throw, FO5, 2nd, 5.54 meters.Jace Richart (Hononegah), 200, CO4, 1st, 27.63; 400, CO3, 1st, 1:07.91.Dakota (Coty) Sprayberry (Hononegah), 400, CO2, 4th, 1:55.78; Softball throw, M12, 5th, 8.72 meters.Jacen Stephenson (Hononegah), 100, M11, 1st, 15.75; Softball throw, M20, 1st, 15.92 meters.Jocelyn Vertiz (Hononegah), 50, F10, 2nd, 10.63; Softball throw, F12, 1st, 13.38 meters.Ian White (Hononegah), 200, CO3, 5th, 39.75; Softball throw, M16, 6th, 23.53 meters. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Roman's Supermarket to open in Beloit Six arrested in Beloit after search warrants executed Janesville landlord accused of sexual harassment Teacher at McNeel school in Beloit retiring, says she will “always be a Lancer” Beloit, Janesville, Rockton swimming pools to open Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime