LOVES PARK, Ill.—Several Hononegah and North Boone school district Special Olympians placed in the Region A Spring Games held at the Harlem High School track over the past weekend.

Individual results follow:

Donnovon Fells (North Boone): 100 meters, MO5 Div., 1st, 13.25; 4x100 relay, CO2 Div., 2nd; long jump, MO4, 3.51 meters.

Colin Fitzgerald (Hononegah), softball throw, M11, 2nd, 17.54 meters.

Haylie Howe (Hononegah), 100 walk, F05, 1st, 43.25; Softball throw, F08, 5th, 13.42 meters.

Natalie Jorgensen (North Boone), 100 walk, FO6, 3rd, 42.22; Softball throw, FO4, 1st, 15.50 meters.

Janelle LaGrassa (North Boone), 4x100 relay, CO2, 2nd, 1:40.50; 50 run, FO4, 2nd, 23.53; Tennis ball throw, CO5, 2nd, 4.93 meters.

Israel Lopez Diaz (North Boone), 100, MO1, 1st, 20.91; 4x100 relay, COw, 2nd, 1:40.50; Standing long jump, MO4, 5th, 0.61 meters.

Nathan Markley (Hononegah), 50 run, M15, 2nd, 8.68; Softball throw, M22, 1st, 23.91 meters.

Karina Mincemoyer (Hononegah), 100, FO3, 2nd, 17.34; High jump, F01, 1st, 0.92 meters.

Ramiro Morales (North Boone), 200, CO2, 2nd, 32.97; 400, CO3, 3rd, 15.84; 4x100 relay, CO2, 2nd, 1:40.50.

Braeden Parker (Hononegah), 100, MO3, 5th, 19.60; Softball throw, M16, 3rd, 25.19 meters.

Riley Peterson (Hononegah), 400 walk, CO1, 2nd, 3:41.97; Softball throw, M12, 3rd, 9.60 meters.

Victoria Pisarcik (North Boone), 4x100 relay, CO2, 2nd, 1:40.50; 50 run, FO5, 1st, 13.81; Softball throw, FO5, 2nd, 5.54 meters.

Jace Richart (Hononegah), 200, CO4, 1st, 27.63; 400, CO3, 1st, 1:07.91.

Dakota (Coty) Sprayberry (Hononegah), 400, CO2, 4th, 1:55.78; Softball throw, M12, 5th, 8.72 meters.

Jacen Stephenson (Hononegah), 100, M11, 1st, 15.75; Softball throw, M20, 1st, 15.92 meters.

Jocelyn Vertiz (Hononegah), 50, F10, 2nd, 10.63; Softball throw, F12, 1st, 13.38 meters.

Ian White (Hononegah), 200, CO3, 5th, 39.75; Softball throw, M16, 6th, 23.53 meters.

