BELVIDERE—Hononegah’s hopes of handing Belvidere North its first loss of the NIC-10 season were squashed Friday night as the Blue Thunder scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull out a 27-17 victory.

Prior to this season, the Blue Thunder had been 2-13 lifetime against the conference’s Big Two—Rockford Boylan and Hononegah—but Friday’s win gave them their first sweep.

