BELVIDERE—Hononegah’s hopes of handing Belvidere North its first loss of the NIC-10 season were squashed Friday night as the Blue Thunder scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull out a 27-17 victory.
Prior to this season, the Blue Thunder had been 2-13 lifetime against the conference’s Big Two—Rockford Boylan and Hononegah—but Friday’s win gave them their first sweep.
The Blue Thunder (7-0) also beat Hononegah (5-2) without top running back Joseph Brown, who suffered an elbow injury against Belvidere and could be lost for the season.
Belvidere North took a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on a 1-yard dive by quarterback Maddox Gyllenswan, but missed the point-after kick.
Hononegah cut it to 6-3 on a 31-yard field goal by Zach Luker early in the second quarter, but the Blue Thunder answered with a 6-yard TD run by Erick Roman for a 13-3 lead.
While Belvidere North did a good job stifling Hononegah’s ground game, it couldn’t prevent quarterback Cole Warren from turning an option keeper into a 61-yard touchdown run. Luker’s kick pulled the Indians within 13-10.
The Indians took a 17-13 lead in the third quarter when Isaiah Houi tossed a 14-yard option pass to Brayden Berg. Luker’s PAT made it 17-13.
The Blue Thunder responded with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. Gyllenswan’s 1-yard dive with 11 minutes left put Belvidere North up 20-17. On the next, without Brown, the Blue Thunder turned to Nico Bertolino and he cut back on a counter play and went 50 yards for a score with 6:45 left to play.
Hononegah had hoped to key on the run game with the Blue Thunder ranked last in the NIC-10 in passing. Gyllenswan had completed only three passes all season, but against the Indians he was 3-for-3 for 80 yards. All three kept scoring drives alive.
The Indians were outgained 342-252, despite averaging 5.8 yards per play. North was 4-for-4 on fourth downs and 7-of-14 on third down, keeping the ball away from the Hononegah offense. The Indians managed only six offensive plays in the final 17:33. Overall, the Blue Thunder had the ball 31:25 to Hononegah’s 16:13.
Belvidere North 27, Hononegah 17
Hononegah..0 10 7 0—17
B-North……6 7 0 14—27
BN—Gyllenswan, 1, run (kick good)
H—Luker, 31, field goal
BN—Roman, 6, run (kick good)
H—Berg, 14, pass from Houi (Luker kick)
BN—Gyllenswan, 1, run (kick good)
BN—Bertolini, 50, run (kick good)
TEAM STATS—First downs: Hon 12, BN 18. Rushing: Hon 32-213, BN 62-262. Passing: Hon 44, BN 80. Passes: Hon 12-4-0, BN 3-3-0. Punts: Hon 3-31.3, BN 3-19.7. Fumbles: Hon 1-1, BN 1-1. Penalties: Hon 4-25, BN 3-25.