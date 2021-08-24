ROCKTON— The Hononegah football team is prepping for another banner season under head coach Brian Zimmerman.
Since Zimmerman took over on his own in 2016, the Indians have always finished the regular season with a winning record, twice going 9-0. In fact, the Indians haven’t suffered a losing season since 2003, and that streak should certainly continue this season.
In last year’s shortened spring season, Hononegah finished with a mark of 3-2.
The Indians won their three games by an average score of 55-5. They dropped a 21-7 contest to Boylan before losing 26-24 to Harlem, two of the teams expected to compete near the top of the NIC-10 conference this fall.
Zimmerman has his quarterback returning in senior Isaac Whisenand, who started all five games in the spring.
“The biggest thing we’ve worked on with Isaac is his ability to make his reads in a timely fashion,” Zimmerman said. “If he can do that, he’s going to have a really good year, because he has all the tools you could ask for in a quarterback. He’s worked really hard and I think that’s going to pay off.”
Whisenand will have Stuart Hale to give the ball to. Hale was a productive back last spring, scoring five touchdowns in five games. Bryce Goodwine and Bryce Journy will also help Hale in carrying the load, while Dylan Sayles is a threat in both the running and passing game from the slot.
“We feel like we’re going to have really good balance with the run game,” Zimmerman said. “Hale will be our feature back, but Goodwine can take it the distance, and Journy is a smaller back, but explosive. He’s a track kid that is really fast. We’re going to have a number of looks for teams to defend.”
Sayles and Chase Kemmet will be among the team’s top receiving threats along with Cody Neiber.
All five starters return on Hononegah’s offensive line, headed by the massive junior Jacob Klink, listed at 6-foot-4, 350 pounds.
“That’s great that they are all back,” Zimmerman said. “The one thing I keep reminding them is that they will have to continue proving themselves every week this season. We are going to face some really tough defenses, and they are going to have to be ready to go.”
The defense is led by two returning all-NIC-10 selections in Alex Escamilla and Aiden Peters, both defensive linemen.
Sayles is a first-team all-conference linebacker while Goodwine and Karsten Nordlie head up a talented secondary.
“The main concern I have with the defense is the fact that we don’t have a lot of depth over there,” Zimmerman said. “Our numbers overall are good, but we don’t have a lot of proven guys behind those starters.”
Zimmerman said the NIC-10 will have a typical makeup.
“There are going to be four or five really good teams,” Zimmerman said. “Where those teams finish remains to be seen. And there are some teams right now that are really struggling with numbers, which means they are going to be playing a lot of sophomores. Those teams are probably going to struggle. But between Harlem, Boylan, Auburn and East, there are going to be some really good teams on the schedule.”
• UP NEXT: The Indians open with one of those aforementioned good teams, the Harlem Huskies. The teams will square off in Rockton at 7:15 p.m. Friday