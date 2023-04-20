ROCKTON—It was a day that senior Molly Littlefield had set her sights on when she was just 14 years old.
The Hononegah libero officially signed her letter of intent on Thursday to continue her volleyball career as a member of the NCAA Division I Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.
“I’ve been waiting for this for the last five years,” Littlefield said. “I was like ‘I want to play at a Division I school, and it’s just so real now.”
In some alternate reality Littlefield is lacing up her basketball shoes instead of becoming a member of a collegiate volleyball team. Basketball was originally the 5-foot-3 girl’s sport of choice.
“I actually loved basketball,” she said. “I never actually wanted to play volleyball until I picked one up in third grade. We’d play at recess and go to all the Y camps. In eighth grade, I joined my club program, and that’s when I fully committed.”
Littlefield was an important member of VC United, and technical director Eric Schulze recounted how competitive she was with his daughter Kylie on the court.
That fire inside of the future Bulldog is just one of several attributes Indians’ head coach Kaylee Libby said makes Littlefield such a force.
“Molly reads the game so well,” Libby, who coached Littlefield all four years at Hononegah, said. “She makes everything look so easy because she is a step ahead of everyone else. She is fast, and she stays on her feet rather than laying out and diving for balls, which would just make her slow.”
That quickness is part of the reason Littlefield gravitated towards the libero position.
“Well obviously I’m short,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve had that ball control touch since I was little, so I just wanted to keep developing it. I love the pursuit, I love the diving and I love getting those hard, crazy balls up. It gives me energy.”
Littlefield said she talked to multiple schools in Gardner-Webb’s conference, the Big South, but a call with head coach Eric Plunkett helped her make the decision.
“I just knew he was a good coach and that I wanted to play for him,” she added. “He had me come out to visit and that just sold it. It was beautiful, there’s mountains 45 minutes away. And I loved the girls, they are definitely going to be my closest friends for the next four years.”
Libby said that the impact Littlefield had as part of a crucial senior class that made back-to-back runs to sectionals is huge, and the NIC-10 named here its MVP.
“Not having Molly for her vocal and physical leadership will be a big loss,” she said. “That intensity she brought to practice everyday and just her level of play (is great). She sets the tone and everyone else follows suit.”
So, it’s no surprise that the fiery Littlefield wants to make an impact as a Bulldog straight away.
“My goal is to play my freshman year,” she said. “Whether that is as a libero or a defensive specialist. I want to improve and get as good as I can to secure my spot on the team.”