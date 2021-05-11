ROCKTON — Hononegah placed several players on the All-NIC-10 football team for the 2021 alternate spring season.
Senior running back Dylan Collins was named to the First Team Offense after rushing for 426 yards on 77 carries (5.5) with four touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Braden Sayles was named to the offense in the At-Large category after catching 13 passes for 311 yards and two scores.
Junior Bryce Goodwine was named to the First Team Defense in the secondary. Also named on defense were junior lineman Aidan Peters and junior linebacker Dylan Sayles. Junior defensive lineman Alex Escamilla was named in the At-Large category.
Two Indians earned Honorable Mention: junior offensive lineman Clayton Walls and sophomore Jacob Klink.
Harlem quarterback James Cooper Jr. and linebacker Adrian Palos were named the NIC-10 offensive and defensive MVPs by conference coaches. Harlem finished 6-0 and won its first NIC-10 title since 1997.
Gary Griffin, who led East (4-2) to the NIC-10 title game, was named Coach of the Year. Freeport won the Sportsmanship Award.
The entire All-NIC-10 football team follows:
• FIRST TEAM OFFENSE: WR - Ky’ree Shirley, Freeport, sr.; Dezzion Jordan, Harlem, sr. RB - Tyron Brakes, Belvidere North, sr.; Dylan Collins, Hononegah, sr.; CJ Berry, Rockford East, sr. QB - James Cooper Jr., Harlem, sr. C - Abe Hall, Boylan, sr. OL - Hunter Olejnik, Belvidere North, sr.; Mat Logan, Boylan, jr.; Caden Geiser, Freeport, sr.; Jason Stroberg, East, sr. TE - Dominic McCarren, Harlem, sr. K - Zack Hollister, Boylan, sr.
• AT-LARGE: WR - Xavier Bryant, Boylan, sr. OL - Nate Smith, Harlem, jr. WR - Braden Sayles, Hononegah, sr. QB - Benny Jass, Boylan, sr.
• FIRST TEAM DEFENSE: DB - Joey Appino, Boylan, jr.; Daquavian Oaks, Auburn, jr.; Bryce Goodwine, Hononegah, jr.; Shamar Holt, East, jr. DL - Max Caltagerone, Boylan, sr.; Keshawn Harrington-McKinney, Harlem, soph.; Aidan Peters, Hononegah, jr.; Nick Fehrle, Boylan, sr. LB - Dan Contreras, Boylan, sr.; Adrian Palos, Harlem, jr.; Dylan Sayles, Hononegah, jr. P - Joe Namio, Freeport, sr.
• AT-LARGE: LB - Aaron Winters, Belvidere North, jr. DB - A’tiq Muhammad, Guilford, sr. DL - Alex Escamilla, Hononegah, jr.; Tyrus Cunningham-Smart, East, jr.
• HONORABLE MENTION: Boylan - Tristen Gille, Gille, sr., RB; Brady Dolan, sr., DB. Harlem: Ethan Taylor, jr., DB; Brennan McCoy, jr. OL. Auburn - Ethan LaRue, sr., OL; De-Arious Maxey, sr., WR. Rockford East - Javius Catlin, fr., RB; Jaden Davis, jr., DB. Belvidere North - Jake Tapia, sr., QB; Justino Benitz, jr., DL. Hononegah - Jacob Klink, so. OL; Clayton Walls, jr., OL. Rockford Jefferson - Nick James, so., QB; Calvin Cardenas, jr., OL. Freeport - Aiden Kerr, sr., LB; Trent Strohecker, sr., LB. Guilford - Bryan Sandoval, sr., OL; Nate Johnson, sr., OL. Belvidere - Jonathan Urbieta, sr., LB; Jonathan Fettes, sr., DB.