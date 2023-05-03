ROSCOE—Freshman Aislynn Palmer is still sort of a newcomer to the whole Hononegah-Harlem softball rivalry, but she sensed more was on the line Wednesday night than just sole possession of the lead in the NIC-10.
“I can definitely feel the rivalry” said Palmer, who delivered at the plate with a two-run home run and in the pitcher’s circle as Hononegah improved to 10-0 in conference with a 5-2 victory at Swanson Stadium. “We talked this week about how they nearly came back on us the last time. They’re a good team, but we had a great team effort the whole game to pull it out.”
The Indians (16-5 overall) never trailed after scoring three times in the third inning — two coming on Palmer’s blast over the left field fence. Harlem cut it to 3-2 with a pair of unearned runs off starter Lexi Bach in the fourth and Palmer moved over from second base to the pitcher’s circle and slammed the door in relief. She didn’t allow a hit, walked one and struck out seven in her three innings of work.
Hononegah head coach Denny McKinney said he’s likely to continue to use the two pitchers in tandem because facing all the drop curves and changeups of senior Bach is the perfect complement for the harder throwing Palmer. They combined on a 2-hitter with 13 strikeouts.
“Aislynn is tough to adjust to, particularly after they face Lexi,” Hononegah head coach Denny McKinney said. “Her velocity is maybe only 3-4 mph quicker, but after you’ve faced Lexi for a few innings, (Palmer’s) fastball seems like it’s coming at you a whole lot quicker than it is. They are a great tandem together.”
With two outs in the Hononegah third, Joscelyn Bennett doubled to right. Amanda Williams knocked her in with a single and Palmer drove them both in with her homer.
“I think throughout the game we realized that (Harlem’s Alaina Schwanke) was throwing a lot of pitches up,” Palmer said. “On the home run I was just trying to swing at anything close and keep my hands level on it. When I hit it, I wasn’t sure I got enough of it to get it out.”
It cleared the fence by plenty for a 3-0 lead. Harlem took advantage of an error and got back into it with two runs, but the Indians answered an inning later when they got the runs back. Sophomore pinch-hitter Peyton Klikno led off the fifth with an opposite field double to left and scored on a one-out single by Williams. She then stole second and came home on a single by Briella Sendele.
The Indians, who have won 13 straight overall, have two more NIC-10 games this week, traveling to Belvidere North on Thursday and hosting Belvidere on Friday.
“The talk we had afterward was to not let this game impact our next two games,” McKinney said. “We can’t look past either one of them. They both have the capability of beating us.”
But he admitted it sure was good to get this win out of the way.
“Harlem comes out and competes with you nose to nose,” McKinney said. “It’s rough for them because they’re trying to ride that one arm (Schwanke). When we see good pitching, that first time through the order we may struggle some. But when you get through the second and third time, our kids have a pretty good eye for what we’re trying to do. It’s been different kids coming through nearly every night. They rely on one another very well.”
HONONEGAH 5, HARLEM 2
Harlem........000 200 0 — 2 2 0
Hononegah.003 020 x — 5 8 1
Leading hitters: Har, Roberts 1x3, 1 run. Hon, Bennett 2x4, 1 run; Williams 2x2, 2 runs, 2 rbi; Palmer 1x2, 1 run, 2 rbi; Sendele 1x3, 1 rbi; Kinney 1x3, Klikno 1x1, 1 run. 2B: Bennett, Klikno. HR: Palmer.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Har, Schwanke (L,6.0-8-5-5-2-3); Hon, Bach (W,4.0-2-2-0-3-6); Palmer (3.0-0-0-0-1-7).