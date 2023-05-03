ROSCOE—Freshman Aislynn Palmer is still sort of a newcomer to the whole Hononegah-Harlem softball rivalry, but she sensed more was on the line Wednesday night than just sole possession of the lead in the NIC-10.

“I can definitely feel the rivalry” said Palmer, who delivered at the plate with a two-run home run and in the pitcher’s circle as Hononegah improved to 10-0 in conference with a 5-2 victory at Swanson Stadium. “We talked this week about how they nearly came back on us the last time. They’re a good team, but we had a great team effort the whole game to pull it out.”

