CHARLESTON, Ill.—Junior Indigo Sterud, Hononegah’s lone qualifier for the IHSA 3A State Track and Field Championships, finished sixth in the 300-meter hurdles Saturday.
Competing on the track at Eastern Illinois University, Sterud ran her event in 46.11 seconds.
• SOFTBALL: StILLMAN VALLEY 9, NORTH BOONE 8: Stillman Valley pushed across a run in the top of the seventh inning and held North Boone scoreless in the bottom to pull out a victory in an IHSA 2A regional championship game Friday.
Both teams swung their bats effectively as the Vikings outhit the champs 12-11. Lauren Stefek and Kaylee Witte both smashed home runs for North Boone. Witte, Danielle Goodman, Kamryn. Spohr and Avarie Torres all collected two hits. Witte drove in three runs and Stefek and Torres knocked in two apiece.
Cami Carter started in the pitcher’s circle for North Boone and allowed six hits and six runs (five earned) in three innings. Lexi Goodman came on and took the loss after allowing five hits and three runs in four innings.
Linescore:
Stillman Valley 9, N. Boone 8
Stillman Valley..204 110 1—9 11 1
N. Boone……..200 132 0—8 12 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so: SV, Wythe (W) 7.0-12-8-6-1-3. NB, Carter 3.0-6-6-5-1-1; L. Goodman (L) 4.0-5-3-3-1-2.
Leading hitters: SV, Wythe 3x3, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Larson 2x4, 2 runs; Pfeiffer 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Bussan 2x4, 1 run, 3 RBI. NB, Stefek 1x3, 2, runs, 2 RBI; D. Goodman 2x3, 2 runs; Witte 2x4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Spohr 2x4, 1 run. Torres 2x4, 2 RBI. 3B: D. Goodman. HR: Stefek, Witte.
• BASEBALL: HONONEGAH 17, ROCKFORD JEFFERSON 0: On alumni day, the NIC-10 champion Indians pounded the J-Hawks in four innings. They outhit Jefferson 10-0.
The Indians put up five runs in the first, 10 in the second and two more in the third.
Landen Seymour had a big day with a triple and a home run in two at-bats, scoring twice and drive in four runs. He was the only Indian with multiple hits as they took advantage of 14 bases on balls. Dylan Sayles also homered and Bowen Smith had a double.
Ryan Anderson started for Hononegah and allowed one walk with seven strikeouts. Smith struck out the side in the fourth.
• STILLMAN VALLEY 12, NORTH BOONE 2: The Vikings were tied 1-1 when Stillman Valley put up four runs in the third inning and tacked on two more in the fourth, pulling away to a regional victory.
North Boone was outhit 10-5. Pitcher Chandler Alderman homered, but Stillman Valley was able to chase him after 5 2-3 innings. He allowed eight hits and 10 runs (nine earned), walking four and striking out seven.
J.J. Ford was 2-for-4 for North Boone and Matt Self hit a triple.
• BELOIT TURNER 15, CLINTON 0: A seven-run second inning helped Beloit Turner rout visiting Clinton in five innings on Friday.
The top of the order did most of the damage, with the top three batters collecting eight hits, scoring seven runs and driving in seven runs. Konner Giddley was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Winning pitcher Michael Cook helped his cause going 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs and Connor Hughes finished 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Cook allowed only one hit in his five innings. He walked one and struck out eight.
Linescores:
Hononegah 15, R. Jefferson 0 (4 inn.)
R. Jefferson.000 0—0 0 2
Hononegah..5(10)2 x—17 10 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Hono, Anderson (W) 3.0-0-0-0-1-7; Smith 1.0-0-0-0-0-3.
Leading hitters: Hono, Goodwine 2-2-1-2; Houi 1-2-1-0; Sayles 1-3-1-1; Seymour 2-2-2-4; Hibbard 1-2-1-1; Smith 1-2-1-1. 2B: Smith. 3B: Seymour. HR: Seymour, Sayles.
B. Turner 15, Clinton 0 (5 inn.)
Clinton….000 00—0 1 0
B. Turner.370 5x—15 12 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cl, Marchillo (L) 1.1-7-10-10-1-3; Wessling 2.2-5-5-5-3-2. BT, Cook (W) 5.0-1-0-0-1-8.
Leading hitters: Cl, Feggestad 1x2. BT, Giddley 3x4, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Cook 2x3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Hughes 3x3, 3 runs, 3 RBI. 2B: Cook, Hughes. HR: Hughes.