ROSCOE—Natalie Williams swatted two home runs and Briella Sendele and Sierra Armstrong added a blast apiece as Hononegah started to gear up for the IHSA playoffs with a 19-2 pasting of Rockford Boylan at Swanson Stadium on Wednesday.
The game was stopped after Boylan’s at-bat in the fourth inning by the mercy rule.
Boylan scored its only run off winning pitcher Braxton Brown in the first inning. Hononegah answered with five in the bottom of the first. Kendall Johnson, who was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBIs, knocked in the first run with a double. Sendele followed with a two-run home run and a batter later, Williams blasted the first of her two homers for a 5-0 lead.
Hononegah (19-5) tacked on nine runs in a second inning which saw Johnson bat twice and contribute an RBI single and a two-run single. The Indians added a two-run single by Danielle Franz, another two-run homer by Williams and a two-run shot by Armstrong.
The Indians bashed out 16 hits in all.
Hononegah head coach Dan Bohn was thrilled to see all the line drives.
“Boylan has put up a lot of runs against other teams so I was super-happy to see all our hits,” he said. “We got good pitches to swing at and we really hit the ball. I told the girls if we play like this we can beat anybody. We just need to get the pitching, play good defense and one through nine in our lineup we can hit the ball.”
The home runs have come in bunches for the Indians, but Bohn said he’s primarily excited about the line drives.
“That’s been our focus,” he said. “Even though we hit home runs tonight, everything was a line drive. We weren’t hitting moon shots. We had a rough spot in our season losing to Belvidere North and Freeport, but we’re doing things well again.”
The Indians finish the regular season with Rockford Guilford at home Friday and then play a weak Rockford Jefferson team in the opener of the playoffs at home Tuesday. It’s likely a rematch with Huntley would follow on Friday, again at home.
“We were able to move that potential game with Huntley from Thursday to Friday,” Bohn said. “That will give us one more day to prepare for the faster pitching after facing Jefferson.”
• WEDNESDAY’S LINESCORE:
Boylan..........101 0—2-6-6
Hononegah..595 0—19-16-0
Leading hitters: RB, Zehe 2x2, 1 RBI. Hono, A. Williams 2x4, 4 runs; Johnson 4x4, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Sendele 2x3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Franz 1x1, 3 runs, 2 RBI; N. Williams 2x3, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Kinney 2x3, 2 runs; Armstrong 1x2, 1 run, 2 RBI; Sanders, 1x1, 1 run, 2 RBI; 2B: Dannenberg (RB), Johnson. HR: N. Williams 2, Armstrong, Sendele.
Pitching: RB, Dannenberg (3.0 inn., 16 hits, 19 runs, 10 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO). Hono, Brown (3.0 inn., 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO), Armstrong (1.0, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 BB, 2 SO). W: Brown. L: Dannenberg.