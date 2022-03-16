ROCKTON—As a first year head coach, Ashley Kentner isn’t sure how or why it was decided the NIC-10 Boys and Girls Conference Track and Field Championships switched from a traditional midweek format over two nights to a Saturday co-ed meet, but she likes the idea.
“I think it’s a good thing for a couple of reasons,” Kentner said. “I think it’s nice because we can have a full week of preparation without having that one really late night and then you had to bounce back and go to school the next day. Finally, I like having both teams there because it gives them a chance to cheer each other on.”
Kentner’s team should give fans plenty to cheer about on Saturday at the Hononegah fieldhouse. The Indians are coming off a strong second-place showing in their own invitational last Saturday and that was without one of their standouts. Sophomore long jumper Sophia Hedges, who qualified for state last year, took the meet off to rest a sore knee and get ready for conference.
“Sophia is amazing,” Kentner said. “She’s jumping around 17-feet and she’s also a super fast girl.”
Indigo Sterud was the Indians’ top performer last week as she won the 200-meter hurdles, finished second in the triple jump and was a member of two runnerup relay teams.
“Indigo can pretty much do anything we put her in,” Kentner said. “She can do hurdles. She can run a mile. She can do the 800, the triple jump, the long jump. She is just an all-around wonderful athlete.”
Kentner is also looking for a strong meet from sophomore distance runner Allyson Niedfeldt, who like several others joined the track team late after basketball season, as well as freshman sprinter Isabella Trent.
“We only lost three seniors from last year and we gained a lot of talented freshmen and sophomores,” Kentner said. “Our numbers are really good. We have between 50 and 60 girls on the team.”
Other top players for the Indians include Lauren Frake, who won the 400 last Saturday, and sprinter Gracie Wolfe.
Kentner expects Rockford Guilford to be the leading contender for the conference title. The Vikings won last week’s invitational in Rockton with 105 points while the Indians were runnerup with 93.5.
“Guilford is 100 percent the team to beat,” she said. “They have a really talented team with their sprinters and field events. We are stronger with our distance girls and we’re pretty well-balanced but Guilford is really loaded.”
No matter what happens, Kentner said she is having a ball after stepping up from an assistant role to head coach this spring.
“I love it,” she said. “I spend my days with fourth grade kids and then I get to coach high school kids afterwards. And all of our athletes are so sweet. It’s amazing that they can be so competitive and want to win and yet be such all-around sweet girls.”
The Hononegah boys team will try to repeat its effort in the shot put last Saturday when it took 1-2-3 with Jacob Klink throwing 48-1.5, followed by Brigham Molander (43-0) and Joey Idstein (42-9).
The Indians also will look for a strong day from Bailen Estrada, Evan Aarvig, Chris Schwuchow and Alex Bartch.
Field events Saturday will begin at 9 a.m. Running events begin at 10 a.m.