BELVIDERE, Ill.—The Hononegah girls basketball team threw new coach Jason Brunke quite a welcoming party.
The Indians gave Brunke a gift in the form of a 75-8 victory over Belvidere Tuesday night in his coaching debut.
Hononegah led 22-0 after a quarter and 43-4 at halftime on the way to one of the most lopsided wins in school history.
Haley Warren led a balanced scoring attack with 16 points, while junior Gracie Wolfe added 13, including three 3-pointers. Eleven different Indians cracked the scorebook.
HONONEGAH 75, BELVIDERE 8
Hononegah 22 21 23 9—75
Belvidere 0 4 2 2—8
HONONEGAH: Johnston 3 0-0 7, Fago 1 1-2 3, Clark 1 0-0 3, Wolfe 4 2-2 13, Wang 2 0-0 4, Abney 1 0-0 3, Bell 3 2-6 8, Warren 6 0-0 16, Niedfeldt 4 0-0 9, LaMay 2 1-1 5, Hauser 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 6-11 75.
BELVIDERE: Anacleta 1 0-1 2, Kitsemble 1 0-1 2, Onley 1 0-1 2, Rigsby 0 2-2 2, Schoon 0 0-1 0. Totals: 3 2-6 8.
3-pointers: Hononegah 11 (Wolfe 3, Johnston, Clark, Abney, Warren 4, Niedfeldt).
• BOYS BASKETBALL: HONONEGAH 87 , BELVIDERE 37: The Hononegah boys time also had an easy time with the Bucs, capturing their home opener with ease.
The Indians were led by Carson Roberts, who cashed in five 3-pointers on the way to 17 points. Gabe Roessler added 16 while Owen Hart had 13 and Brandon Beck hit four treys to finish with 12.
As a team, Hononegah buried 15 3-pointers and nine players had at least two points. The Indians were especially hot in the first half, burying 10 treys on the way to 56 points.
HONONEGAH 87, BELIVDERE 37
Belvidere 6 12 17 2 —37
Hononegah 25 31 21 20 —87
BELVIDERE: Rhode 4 0-0 11, Dennis 0 0-1 0, Hayes 3 1-2 7, Beaudet 4 0-0 8, Morris 0 1-2 1, Schonn 0 3-6 3, Johnson 1 1-2 4, Gledson 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 7-15 37.
HONONEGAH: Kemmett 4 0-2 9, Roessler 7 1-3 16, Johnson 2 0-0 6, Hart 5 1-2 13, Roberts 5 2-2 17, Savitsky-Lynde 3 2-2 8, Commiso 2 0-0 4, Beck 4 0-0 12, Steege 1 0-0 2. Totals: 33 6-11 87.
3-pointers: Hononegah 15 (Kemmett, Roessler, Johnson 2, Hart 2, Roberts 5, Beck 4).