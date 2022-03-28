ROCKTON—It was getting awfully dark by the time visiting Prairie Ridge put the tying run at second base with two outs in the top of the seventh inning early Monday evening.
It wasn’t getting much warmer, either.
Host Hononegah was clinging to a 12-11 lead, just a base hit away from a tie game, when Bowen Smith retired Nate LeFever on a harmless fly to left field to secure the wild victory played with temperatures in the mid-30’s.
The day’s only saving graces were a lack of wind and bright sunshine. That eventually disappeared as the marathon game continued, leaving players on both sides fighting the frigid temps along with impending darkness.
“It wasn’t easy out there,” Hononegah right fielder Dylan Sayles said. “I know our pitchers hands were probably cold so that made it harder to throw strikes. But we’ve got to clean up the little things out there. If we score 12 runs, that should be more than enough to beat teams around here pretty easily. It was only the third or fourth time we’ve been outside, and there are still a lot of things we need to work on.”
The Indians (2-0) looked as though they would cruise to a victory behind ace pitcher Ryan Anderson. After the lefty southpaw opened the game by striking out the side, the Indians struck for four runs in the bottom of the inning, with Hononegah coming up with a pair of singles, a pair of walks and gett ing help from a pair of Prairie Ridge errors.
Hononegah would carry a 5-1 lead into the fifth inning before Anderson seemed to tire, walking a pair, and Prairie Ridge pushed across five runs to take a 6-5 lead.
It didn’t take Hononegah long to respond, scoring seven runs in the bottom of the frame, highlighted by a grand slam from sophomore Austin Dresser.
“Coach Simpson was talking about putting the double squeeze on,” Dresser said. “So I was ready for that, but he didn’t end up doing it. I just saw a fastball and put a good swing on it. I knew it was out when I hit it. It was a great feeling.”
Simpson said Dresser’s bat plays at the varsity level.
“That’s why he’s up here, to hit,” Simpson said. “And we’re going to give him as much support as we can over at third base so he can keep improving over there.”
Prairie Ridge refused to go quietly into the night, scoring twice in the sixth and three more times in the seventh before Smith closed it out.
“We made some errors in the field and we missed some signs,” Simpson said. “I thought Ryan threw the ball really well. He really just had that one bad inning. The bottom line is we made enough plays to win. That would’ve been a tough one to swallow because we had it in control. But they are a really good team, and it’s a nice win for us to have.”
Sayles said the team’s offensive performance was encouraging.
“I thought we hit the ball really well,” Sayles said. “Last year we had some really big bats that we are missing this year, but from one to nine, this team might have a better lineup. We are really tough all the way through.”
The Indians, who have been rained out far more than they’ve played thus far, will continue their season Friday when they travel to take on Huntley.
• Monday’s boxscore:
HONONEGAH 12, PRAIRIE RIDGE 11
Prairie Ridge 010 053 2—11
Hononegah 401 070 X—12
WP- Smith (1-0) LP: McKim. Leading hitters: Hono: Sayles 2x3, BB; Hamilton 2x3; Seymour 2x4.