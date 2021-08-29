ROCKTON—It certainly wasn’t the shootout some expected, given the recent past between Hononegah and Harlem. They had split their two previous meetings, with the Indians winning 33-30 in 2019 and Harlem pulling out a 26-24 victory last spring.
Friday night, however, it was the Hononegah defense which won the day and no one enjoyed that more than Defensive Coordinator Marc LaMay.
“Our goal is to have the best defense in the conference at the end of the season,” LaMay said after the Indians won, 14-6, in a NIC-10 opener at Kelsey Field. “They played awesome. I think we started eight seniors and three sophomores and that was a pretty impressive start for them.”
While Hononegah’s defense has a few new faces, Harlem has to replace the league’s best quarterback, James Cooper Jr., who threw for over 300 yards in both of the teams’ previous meetings.
The Indians held the Huskies to 148 yards. They continually harassed quarterback Austin Redmon, who was 9-for-32 for 94. The strong-armed junior tried to rally his team in the fourth quarter when it was obvious the Huskies were losing a battle of attrition as several players had to be helped off the field with cramps on the hot night.
The Indians didn’t seem to have the same issues.
“I believe our kids’ summer conditioning put us in a good place and their work ethic really helped us in the fourth quarter,” Hononegah head coach Brian Zimmerman said. “We talk about hydration all the time and it paid off.”
The Indians dominated the first half, allowing just 38 yards and three first downs, and held a 14-0 lead in the fourth quarter. Redmon made it interesting, though, connecting with Adrian Palos on a 60-yard touchdown pass with 4:27 remaining. Karsten Nordllie blocked the extra point, but suddenly, it was a typical Hononegah-Harlem finish.
“I believe the touchdown was on a miscue by a sophomore cornerback, but other than that he played lights out and our defense played really well,” Zimmerman said. “I think some of the question marks we had on defense got answered. It started in the trenches and while they didn’t have the sacks I was hoping they’d get, they certainly had pressure.”
LaMay said the secondary played well, too.
“We played a lot of man coverage,” he said. “We thought our defensive backs had good match-ups there and we selectively brought some extra pressure. Our defensive line is pretty decent doing that alone.”
The Indians’ running game, with Stuart Hale (18 carries, 53 yards) and Bryce Goodwine (7-32) getting the brunt of the work, worked on the clock and when Harlem did get the ball back, Goodwine helped seal the win with an interception.
“I will take a ‘W’ any day of the week and I don’t care if it’s by a point,” Zimmerman said. “We certainly wanted to start out positive and this is a positive start for us. It gives us something to build on.”
Hononegah’s offense wasn’t always in peak form, but did put together a terrific 99-yard march in the first quarter. Quarterback Isaac Whisenand (9-for-21, 128 yards) converted a pair of third-down passes, including a 45-yarder to Cory Neiber that set up Goodwine’s 10-yard sprint for the go-ahead touchdown.
Goodwine added the PAT, but later in the quarter missed a 37-yard field goal after Hononegah stalled at the Harlem 4 and Whisenand was sacked for a big loss on third down.
The Indians finally took advantage of a short punt in the third quarter, starting at Harlem’s 14. Hale covered that in two runs, scoring a 7-yarder and Goodwine adding the PAT with 4 minutes left.
• NOTES: Dylan Sayles had seven tackles to lead HHS. ...The Indians led in time of possession, 34:45 to 17:26. ...Hononegah’s sophomores won 33-0. ...The varsity game ended at 10:50.
• UP NEXT: Hononegah hits the road to play Rockford Guilford.
• FRIDAY’S BOXSCORE: HONONEGAH 14, HARLEM 6.
Harlem………..0 0 0 6—6
Hononegah…..7 0 7 0—14
SCORING: Hono—Goodwine, 10, run (Goodwine kick). Hono—Hale, 7, run (Goodwine kick). Harlem—Palos, 60, pass from Redmon (kick blocked)
TEAM STATS: First downs: Harlem 8, Hononegah 10. Rushing: Harlem 22-54, Hononegah 40-94. Passing: Harlem 94, Hononegah 128. Passes: Harlem 9-32-1. Hononegah 9-32-0. Fumbles: Harlem 0-0, Hononegah 0-0. Penalties: Harlem 8-19. Hononegah 9-34.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing: Harlem, Crawford 9-34, Redmon 4-11. Hononegah, Hale 18-53, Goodwine 7-32, Whisenand 10-9. Passing: Harlem, Redmon 9-32-1, 94. Hononegah, Whisenand 9-21-0, 128. Receiving: Palos 1-60, Busekros 2-14, Taylor 3-7. Hononegah: Neiber 1-45, Goodwine 4-38, Hale 3-36.