ROSCOE—Hononegah High School senior Paige Taborski finished her career as a youth skater with a bang.
This past Monday, she and her U19 Chicago Mission team captured the USA Hockey National Championship in Westerchester, Pennsylvania. The team’s goaltender, she stopped 24 shots in a 4-1 victory over the RYA Selects in the title game.
“Playing in the nationals was an awesome experience,” the Northeastern University recruit said. “We squared off against some of the best teams in the nation. It’s so much fun being able to experience that with my team. We played six games in all there.”
Her youth skating career has been a long one. The 17-year-old began playing when she was 8, following in the footsteps of older brother Wyatt. She started as a defenseman in the Beloit Youth Hockey Association playing on boys teams, but soon found her way into the net.
She loved it.
“It’s the best position for me,” she said. “I love the feeling of adrenaline it gives me during games.”
Taborski played mites, squirts and peewees with the BYHA, then moved on to the AAA Madison Capitols as a U-14 player. She played in the Capitols program for four seasons. She was a mainstay on defense for the Capitols’ girls U-16 team which won state and district championships three years ago. The team’s lone goalie, she played 64 games with a 1.06 goals against average and a .950 save percentage.
The following year, she had a .937 save percentage and a 1.70 goals-against average.
She also broadened her horizons. She attended the Central District Youth Development Camp run by USA Hockey and she attended the USA Select-18 Camp in St. Cloud, Minnesota. She was one of eight finalists to join the U-18 USA Women’s Hockey Team.
“I’ve attended a number of USA Hockey camps and the Northeastern coaches saw me and reached out to me,” she said of landing a scholarship with the NCAA DIvision 1 program which finished 22-2-1 and runnerup in the nation to Wisconsin
this past season.
Other than securing her future team, the big change for Taborski in 2020-21 was moving to the Mission U-19 team in Chicago. Considering where she finished on Monday, it was a terrific decision.
“I only played with those girls for one season, but we had so much fun,” she said. “COVID was a bit of an issue when we started in August, but we’ve been careful and we were able to continue to play.”
While she never had the opportunity to play high school hockey, she has had a prep athlete experience as a soccer player at Hononegah.
Once that spring season is over, she’ll focus on preparing for college hockey at Northeastern, Boston, Mass. She says she is the only goalie recruit, but Northeastern has three goalies returning.
“I’m excited about playing in college,” she said. “I really need to thank my parents for giving me all these opportunities. They have been super supportive throughout my career. I can’t thank them enough.”