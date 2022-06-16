ROCKTON—Retiring Hononegah High School boys basketball coach Mike Miller had said school administration didn’t really need to look far to find his successor.
He suggested the best man for the job was sitting next to him on the sidelines, assistant coach Tom Schmidt.
“I tell people he has all of my good qualities and none of my bad ones,” Miller said.
Athletic Director Steve Cofoid announced on Thursday that Hononegah is indeed hiring Miller as its new head boys basketball coach.
Like Miller, Schmidt is a Hononegah alum, graduating in 1995. As a senior, he played for Jay Bryant.
Schmidt played a season at Loras College before attending Rock Valley College and finally Rockford College. He was the head coach at Byron High School for 11 seasons, fashioning a record of 223-104. He coached the Tigers from the 2008-09 season through 2018-19, leading them to three regional titles in IHSA Class 2A and a 28-1 season in 2011-12.
Schmidt had just one losing record at Byron, going 13-14 in 2012-13. His teams won 20 or more games seven times and he left the Tigers as the second-winningest coach in school history.
After teaching at Byron for eight years, Schmidt lost his teaching job when the school made cutbacks. He then taught social studies at Harlem High School and moved back to his hometown of Rockton.
“It was the right time to leave Byron and I was very excited when I got the chance to coach under Mike,” said Schmidt, who has been a Hononegah assistant for three seasons.
Schmidt and Miller had discussed that when the Hall of Fame coach retired he may have the opportunity to step in and take over the program.
“I was never sure when that might be because Mike is such a great coach and I think he still has some coaching years left in him,” Schmidt said. “I wasn’t sure if I would be his assistant for three years, or five years or 10 years. I have loved coaching with Mike and we have a great relationship. We are on the same page basketball-wise. We had a lot of fun.”
Schmidt said he and Miller have a lot in common as coaches.
“I would say there are some similarities,” he said. “I do have my own twist on things. I have taken bits and pieces from a number of different people over my career and developed my own style. Coach Miller was a big influence on me and I’m sure you’ll see that, but I’m kind of a hybrid from all the experiences I’ve had over the years.”
Schmidt has an advantage over many coaches taking over programs. He already knows all about his players.
“You have to adapt to the players you have in high school,” he said. “Some years we might play man-to-man and some years more zone. We still want to be aggressive. I think with the kids we have returning you will see us do a little bit of everything depending on matchups.”
Hononegah graduated 6-foot-9 Dominic Commisso and stellar guard Owen Hart, but the cupboard is far from bare for a team that went 17-11 overall and 11-7 in the NIC-10.
“We return (6-6) Brandon Beck, who has been playing varsity since his freshman year,” Schmidt said. “ Braydon Savitski-Lynde (also 6-6) has a couple years of varsity experience and Isaiah Houi got some experience as a sophomore on the varsity playing point guard. We have a number of role players who are ready to step up for us, too. It is nice to have that nucleus to work wit. We will miss Dom and Owen for sure, but maybe we replace those two guys with a compilation of guys.”
Schmidt sees high school basketball as an enjoyable and worthwhile experience that can’t be duplicated.
“A big key as you build a program is that you have to make it more than just playing basketball,” he said. “This is a real close-knit group. In high school, you’re playing with a group of friends you grew up with and hopefully you’re having an enjoyable time. You’re not going to find that elsewhere.”